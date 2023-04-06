TUI capital increase: Executive Board and Chairman of the Supervisory Board exercise subscription rights

Hanover, 6 April 2023. Within the framework of the current ongoing capital increase, the Executive Board members of TUI Group have fully exercised their subscription rights. The formal "Directors' Dealings" notifications will be published as soon as the capital increase has been entered in the commercial register and the new shares have been issued.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr Dieter Zetsche, is also participating in the capital increase. With around 28,800 shares in his portfolio, Dr Zetsche holds the highest proportion of shares of all members of TUI's Supervisory Board and Executive Board and fully subscribed to both capital increases in January and October 2021. He will now subscribe to 8,600 new shares. To finance this, he has converted part of the subscription rights to which he is entitled to from his investment and used the proceeds to invest the same amount in new TUI shares.

