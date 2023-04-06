Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TUI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG505

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:16:39 2023-04-06 pm EDT
6.958 EUR   +8.99%
12:53pTui Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
12:52pDd : TUI AG: Helmut Reiner Sebastian Ebel, buy
EQ
12:49pTui Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TUI capital increase: Executive Board and Chairman of the Supervisory Board exercise subscription rights

04/06/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hanover, 6 April 2023. Within the framework of the current ongoing capital increase, the Executive Board members of TUI Group have fully exercised their subscription rights. The formal "Directors' Dealings" notifications will be published as soon as the capital increase has been entered in the commercial register and the new shares have been issued.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr Dieter Zetsche, is also participating in the capital increase. With around 28,800 shares in his portfolio, Dr Zetsche holds the highest proportion of shares of all members of TUI's Supervisory Board and Executive Board and fully subscribed to both capital increases in January and October 2021. He will now subscribe to 8,600 new shares. To finance this, he has converted part of the subscription rights to which he is entitled to from his investment and used the proceeds to invest the same amount in new TUI shares.

About TUI Group

TUI Group is a leading global tourism group and operates worldwide. The Group is headquartered in Germany. TUI shares are listed on the FTSE 250, an index of the London Stock Exchange, on the regulated market of the Hanover Stock Exchange and on the Open Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The TUI Group offers integrated services from a single source for its 21 million customers.

The entire tourism value chain is covered under one roof. This includes over 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson and 16 cruise ships, from the MS Europa and the MS Europa 2 in the luxury class and expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and cruise ships at Marella Cruises in Great Britain. The Group also includes leading tour operator brands and online marketing platforms across Europe, five airlines with more than 130 modern medium and long-haul aircraft and around 1,200 travel agencies. In addition to expanding its core business with hotels, cruises via successful joint ventures and activities in holiday destinations, TUI is increasingly focusing on the expansion of digital platforms. The Group is transforming itself into a digital company.

Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social action is at the core of our corporate culture. The TUI Care Foundation, initiated by TUI, focuses on the positive effects of tourism, on education and training and on strengthening environmental and social standards with projects in 25 countries. It thus supports holiday destinations in their development.

Attachments

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 16:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TUI AG
12:53pTui Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manager..
EQ
12:52pDd : TUI AG: Helmut Reiner Sebastian Ebel, buy
EQ
12:49pTui Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manager..
EQ
12:48pDd : TUI AG: Dr. Dieter Zetsche, sell
EQ
12:44pTui Capital Increase : Executive Board and Chairman of the Supervisory Board exercise subs..
PU
12:43pTui Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manager..
EQ
12:42pDd : TUI AG: Mathias Kiep, buy
EQ
12:04pStocks end shortened week on positive note
AN
07:39aTui clearly stabilized - subscription rights gain 150 percent
DP
07:08aTUI Group : A robust Easter removes travel demand concerns
Alphavalue
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 897 M 20 637 M 20 637 M
Net income 2023 356 M 389 M 389 M
Net Debt 2023 3 388 M 3 700 M 3 700 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,29x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 140 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 49 979
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,38 €
Average target price 17,74 €
Spread / Average Target 178%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nina Daniela Scherf Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG-25.61%1 245
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-9.01%5 667
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-8.02%3 499
BOWLERO CORP.17.36%2 698
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.24.46%1 934
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-5.86%1 825
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer