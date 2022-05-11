Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  TUI AG
  News
  Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/11 02:41:00 am EDT
2.659 EUR   +4.89%
TUI expects to become profitable in 2022 as travel demand booms
RE
TUI's Interim Loss Shrinks Amid Post-Pandemic Travel Recovery
MT
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, HSBC, Apple, Pfizer, Qualcomm...
TUI expects to become profitable in 2022 as travel demand booms

05/11/2022 | 02:31am EDT
Illustration shows Tui app

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Holiday group TUI said on Wednesday it expects to become profitable again in 2022 with significantly positive underlying core earnings thanks to strong bookings as countries lift pandemic-related travel restrictions.

In the second quarter, TUI's underlying loss before interest and taxes (EBIT) narrowed to 330 million euros ($347.95 million), almost halving the loss of 633 million euros it reported for the same period last year.

TUI also said it generated sales of 2.13 billion euros in the second quarter of its 2022 financial year starting in October - nine times as much as in the second quarter of 2021 - as people jumped to travel once it became possible again.

"The strong Easter business was the first indicator. The high demand for travel and good business performance confirm our forecasts. 2022 will be a good year with a strong travel summer," Chief Executive Fritz Joussen said in a statement.

He added he expects TUI's capacity to almost reach the pre-crisis level of 2019 this year.

($1 = 0.9484 euros)

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, editing by Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 358 M 16 177 M 16 177 M
Net income 2022 26,7 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net Debt 2022 3 733 M 3 932 M 3 932 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 114 M 4 333 M 4 333 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 43 162
Free-Float 62,2%
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,54 €
Average target price 2,64 €
Spread / Average Target 4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Ebel Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Rosenberger Chief Information Officer & Head-Future Markets
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG-6.15%4 333
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-19.32%6 855
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-6.04%2 148
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-12.58%2 130
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-5.02%1 580
KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED7.05%1 204