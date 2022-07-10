Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  TUI AG
  News
  Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-07-08 am EDT
1.608 EUR   +2.68%
07:00aTUI forecasts record tourist demand for Greece this year
RE
07/05TUI : Notifications according to article 19 MAR - EVES Consulting GmbH
PU
07/05TUI AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TUI forecasts record tourist demand for Greece this year

07/10/2022 | 07:00am EDT
People enjoy the sea at Barbati beach on the island of Corfu

ATHENS (Reuters) - Holiday group TUI expects the highest level of demand for Greece on record this year, its director of Communications Aage Duenhaupt told Athens news agency on Sunday.

Tourism accounts for about 20% of Greece's gross domestic product and has a crucial role in helping the economy to emerge from a decade-long debt crisis followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Greece is again this summer one of the most popular holiday destinations. We expect the highest level of demand ever," Duenhaupt said.

"In total the group is expected to bring around 3 million holidaymakers to Greece. A higher number of visitors than before the pandemic, when it was 2.8 million," he added.

TUI has said it expects to become profitable again in 2022 as countries have lifted restrictions on movement.

Greek officials have said they expect the sector to bring in 80% of the record 18 billion euros ($18.33 billion) of revenues generated in 2019, before the pandemic, on the basis of 33 million arrivals, compared with the 14 million visitors from abroad last year.

They could face disruption, however, as strikes and staff shortages have forced thousands of flight cancellations across Europe.

($1 = 0.9820 euros)

(Reporting Lefteris Papadimas; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 729 M 16 009 M 16 009 M
Net income 2022 9,48 M 9,65 M 9,65 M
Net Debt 2022 3 638 M 3 703 M 3 703 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 871 M 2 922 M 2 922 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 46 123
Free-Float 65,6%
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,61 €
Average target price 2,33 €
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Ebel Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Rosenberger Chief Information Officer & Head-Future Markets
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG-40.47%2 922
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-16.62%7 049
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-24.65%1 749
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-27.37%1 748
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-4.29%1 523
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED1.30%1 100