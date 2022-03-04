TUI : has been informed about changes in ownership of shareholder Unifirm Limited

In this context, Mr. Alexey Mordashov has notified that his subsidiaries KN-Holding LLC and Rayglow Limited have sold their shares held in Unifirm Limited to Ondero Limited. TUI AG has meanwhile also received a voting rights notification from Ondero Limited regarding a corresponding acquisition.

TUI has been informed through regulatory notifications that the ownership of its shareholder Unifirm Limited has changed and consequently the shareholder structure of the Group has changed. Accordingly, Unifirm Limited has sold a 4.13% stake in TUI AG to Severgroup LLC. Severgroup would therefore now hold 4.13% of TUI AG. The shares would be attributed to Mr. Mordashov. Unifirm Limited's share in TUI AG would have decreased to 29.87%.

TUI Group is a leading global tourism group and operates worldwide. The Group is headquartered in Germany. TUI shares are listed on the FTSE 250, an index of the London Stock Exchange, on the regulated market of the Hanover Stock Exchange and on the Open Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The TUI Group offers integrated services from a single source for its 28 million customers, 21 million of them in the European national companies.

The entire tourism value chain is covered under one roof. This includes over 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson and 16 cruise ships, from the MS Europa and the MS Europa 2 in the luxury class and expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and cruise ships at Marella Cruises in Great Britain. The Group also includes leading tour operator brands and online marketing platforms across Europe, five airlines with more than 100 modern medium and long-haul aircraft and over 1,000 travel agencies. In addition to expanding its core business with hotels, cruises via successful joint ventures and activities in holiday destinations, TUI is increasingly focusing on the expansion of digital platforms. The Group is transforming itself into a digital company.

Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social action is at the core of our corporate culture. The TUI Care Foundation, initiated by TUI, focuses on the positive effects of tourism, on education and training and on strengthening environmental and social standards with projects in 25 countries. It thus supports holiday destinations in their development.