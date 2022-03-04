Log in
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
TUI : has been informed about changes in ownership of shareholder Unifirm Limited / Change in TUI's shareholder structure

03/04/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Hanover, 04 March 2022. TUI has been informed through regulatory notifications that the ownership of its shareholder Unifirm Limited has changed and consequently the shareholder structure of the Group has changed. Accordingly, Unifirm Limited has sold a 4.13% stake in TUI AG to Severgroup LLC. Severgroup would therefore now hold 4.13% of TUI AG. The shares would be attributed to Mr. Mordashov. Unifirm Limited's share in TUI AG would have decreased to 29.87%.

In this context, Mr. Alexey Mordashov has notified that his subsidiaries KN-Holding LLC and Rayglow Limited have sold their shares held in Unifirm Limited to Ondero Limited. TUI AG has meanwhile also received a voting rights notification from Ondero Limited regarding a corresponding acquisition.

According to the notifications to TUI AG, the transactions took place on 28 February 2022.

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 22:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
