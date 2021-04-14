Log in
TUI : Notice pursuant to section 49 (1) sentence 1 no. 2 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz; WpHG)

04/14/2021
Announcement pursuant to Section 49 paragraph (1) sentence 1 no. 2 of the German

Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

- Notification on the issue of convertible bonds with exclusion of subscription rights -

The annual general meeting has authorized the executive board by resolution dated 25 March

2021 to issue, with the consent of the supervisory board, bearer or registered convertible bonds, bonds with warrants, profit-participation rights or participating bonds (or combinations of these instruments) (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Bonds") once or several times with a total nominal amount of up to EUR 2,000,000,000.00 until and including 24 March 2026 and to grant holders and creditors of the Bonds conversion or warrant rights to shares in the Company representing a pro rata amount of the share capital of up to EUR 109,939,363.00, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds or to attach conversion or warrant obligations to these Bonds.

Using this authorization, the transaction committee of the executive board, authorized by the resolution of the executive board on 6 April 2021, resolved on 9 April 2021 with the approval of the transaction committee of the supervisory board on 9 April 2021, authorized by the resolution of the supervisory board on 6 April 2021, to issue 4,000 convertible bonds with a nominal amount of EUR 100,000.00 each, thus with a total nominal amount of EUR 400,000,000.00, granting conversion rights to up to 74,583,729 shares with a proportionate amount in the share capital of EUR 1.00 each, and that statutory subscription rights of the shareholders were excluded in compliance with the detailed provisions of the authorization resolved by the annual general meeting on 25 March 2021 under agenda item 7 to issue convertible bonds and with the legal requirements in accordance with Section 186 (3) sentence 4 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz).

Hanover, April 2021

The Executive Board

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 16:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11 751 M 14 064 M 14 064 M
Net income 2021 -969 M -1 160 M -1 160 M
Net Debt 2021 5 648 M 6 760 M 6 760 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 764 M 5 684 M 5 702 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 37 081
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,54 €
Last Close Price 4,33 €
Spread / Highest target 1,52%
Spread / Average Target -41,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -76,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Ebel Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Rosenberger Chief Information Officer & Head-Future Markets
Hilka Schneider Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI AG37.03%5 684
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.24.82%2 922
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-2.93%2 648
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-14.18%2 177
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED8.74%1 980
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC53.32%1 853
