TUI : Notice pursuant to section 49 (1) sentence 1 no. 2 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz; WpHG)

Announcement pursuant to Section 49 paragraph (1) sentence 1 no. 2 of the German

Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

- Notification on the issue of convertible bonds with exclusion of subscription rights -

The annual general meeting has authorized the executive board by resolution dated 25 March

2021 to issue, with the consent of the supervisory board, bearer or registered convertible bonds, bonds with warrants, profit-participation rights or participating bonds (or combinations of these instruments) (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Bonds") once or several times with a total nominal amount of up to EUR 2,000,000,000.00 until and including 24 March 2026 and to grant holders and creditors of the Bonds conversion or warrant rights to shares in the Company representing a pro rata amount of the share capital of up to EUR 109,939,363.00, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds or to attach conversion or warrant obligations to these Bonds.

Using this authorization, the transaction committee of the executive board, authorized by the resolution of the executive board on 6 April 2021, resolved on 9 April 2021 with the approval of the transaction committee of the supervisory board on 9 April 2021, authorized by the resolution of the supervisory board on 6 April 2021, to issue 4,000 convertible bonds with a nominal amount of EUR 100,000.00 each, thus with a total nominal amount of EUR 400,000,000.00, granting conversion rights to up to 74,583,729 shares with a proportionate amount in the share capital of EUR 1.00 each, and that statutory subscription rights of the shareholders were excluded in compliance with the detailed provisions of the authorization resolved by the annual general meeting on 25 March 2021 under agenda item 7 to issue convertible bonds and with the legal requirements in accordance with Section 186 (3) sentence 4 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz).

Hanover, April 2021

The Executive Board