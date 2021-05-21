Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TUI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TUI : Notifications according to article 19 MAR - Unifirm Limited

05/21/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 17:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TUI AG
01:31pTUI  : Notifications according to article 19 MAR - Unifirm Limited
PU
01:29pTUI  : Notifications according to article 19 MAR - Friedrich Joussen
PU
01:22pNorwegian Air raises fresh capital, set to exit restructuring
RE
01:10pTUI AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargi..
EQ
01:10pTUI AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharg..
DJ
01:09pTUI AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/20TUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
05/20TUI AG  : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
DJ
05/20TUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
05/19TUI  : Gets a Sell rating from NorldLB
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 328 M 11 365 M 11 365 M
Net income 2021 -1 407 M -1 714 M -1 714 M
Net Debt 2021 6 592 M 8 032 M 8 032 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 463 M 6 672 M 6 656 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 36 029
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,58 €
Last Close Price 4,97 €
Spread / Highest target -11,5%
Spread / Average Target -48,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Ebel Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Rosenberger Chief Information Officer & Head-Future Markets
Hilka Schneider Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI AG57.14%6 672
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-6.93%2 512
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.6.75%2 508
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-14.52%2 168
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED5.94%1 965
SEALINK TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED49.48%1 697