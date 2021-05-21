|
TUI : Notifications according to article 19 MAR - Unifirm Limited
We published the following managers transactions notificiations of Unifirm Limited according to article 19 MAR as of 18 and 19 May 2021 on 21 May 2021:
|Sales 2021
|
9 328 M
11 365 M
11 365 M
|Net income 2021
|
-1 407 M
-1 714 M
-1 714 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
6 592 M
8 032 M
8 032 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-3,09x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
|
5 463 M
6 672 M
6 656 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,29x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,64x
|Nbr of Employees
|36 029
|Free-Float
|54,6%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|SELL
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Average target price
2,58 €
|Last Close Price
4,97 €
|Spread / Highest target
-11,5%
|Spread / Average Target
-48,1%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-81,9%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|TUI AG
|57.14%
|6 672