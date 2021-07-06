TUI : bolsters digital platform by adding 125,000 transfer options through Mozio partnership

-
Mozio inventory integrated with TUI digital distribution channels
-
TUI to consolidate all transfer business under a single digital platform
-
Growing demand for private transfers as travel returns
-
Diverse transfer options available, including private cars, tuk-tuks and helicopters
TUI Group, the world's leading tourism group, has strengthened its digital platform capabilities through a strategic partnership with Mozio, a travel and transportation technology business. The Mozio transfer inventory has been integrated with TUI's digital distribution channels, providing TUI partners and customers with access to over 125,000 additional transfer options in more than 125 countries. The partnership continues the ongoing digital acceleration taking place across TUI Group and supports the growth of its Tours & Activities division.
In 2019, TUI sold approximately 31m transfers* and the integration with Mozio is the first step in a strategic initiative to consolidate all transfer business under a single TUI digital platform. The new partnership also reflects current travel trends**, including stronger demand for private transfers and the desire from customers for more control, flexibility and choice during their vacation.
'Our digital platform offers a comprehensive selection of the best travel experiences and service. As part of this, we connect our partners and customers with the leading transportation businesses worldwide,' stated David Schelp, CEO of TUI Musement, the Tours & Activities division of TUI Group. 'Through partnering with Mozio, we are once again leveraging technology to offer more choice, greater personalisation options and an overall better travel experience.'
Through TUI websites and the TUI app, customers can search, schedule and book private transfers, with instant confirmation and a pre-defined price, and then live tracking of transfers on the day of travel. The transfers added by Mozio cover all major airports, ports, and points of interest, in more than 125 countries, including all TUI source markets and holiday destinations. A diverse range of transfer options are available, from buses, trains and private cars, to limousines, helicopters and tuk-tuks.
Nicole Forson, Mozio President, added, 'We are delighted to be working with TUI and integrating with their digital platform, offering their clients and customers a high-quality standard of private transfers both to the airport and once in destination. Together we are providing a diverse and reliable choice of travel options, while continuing to deliver excellent customer value.'
The Mozio inventory is already available on different TUI websites for customers, who also have the option to book or upgrade transfers whilst on vacation by calling the TUI Experience Centre. Furthermore, travel partners across Europe can now access thousands of additional transfer options via the TUI Agency Tool. In the future, the Mozio inventory will be available on all TUI websites, enabling TUI customers from all source markets to upgrade or add transfer options.
Notes to Editors
Book transfers with TUI and Mozio: https://tui-uk.mozio.com/en-us/
*A 'transfer sale' refers to an individual transfer place sold to one customer on any ground transportation vehicle
** Based on various sources, including market research reports, independent industry analysis and TUI customer surveys
About TUI Musement
TUI Musement is a leading Tours & Activities business that combines a scalable digital platform with local service delivery in more than 140 countries worldwide. Available in all major holiday and city destinations to travellers around the world, including the 28 million annual TUI customers, there are currently more than 170,000 'things to do' - including excursions, activities, tickets and transfers. These are distributed through the Musement and TUI websites and apps, and B2B partners, including the world's leading OTAs, tour operators, cruise lines and travel companies. TUI Musement is one of the major growth areas of TUI Group and in FY19 generated a revenue of EUR 1.2bn, delivered by 9,000 colleagues.
About TUI Group
The TUI Group is the world's leading tourism group and operates worldwide. The Group is headquartered in Germany. The TUI share is listed on the FTSE 250, the leading index of the London Stock Exchange, and on the Regulated Unofficial Market in Germany.
The TUI Group offers integrated services from a single source for its 28 million customers, 21 million of whom are in the European national companies. The entire tourism value chain is represented under one roof. This includes over 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson and 15 cruise ships, from the MS Europa and MS Europa 2 in the luxury class and expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and cruise ships at Marella Cruises in England. The Group also includes Europe's leading tour operator brands and online marketing platforms, five airlines with more than 100 modern medium and long-haul aircraft and over 1,000 travel agencies. Besides the expansion of its core business with hotels, cruises via successful joint ventures and activities in holiday destinations, TUI is increasingly focusing on the expansion of digital platforms. The Group is transforming itself into a digital company.
Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social action is at the core of our corporate culture. With projects in 25 countries, the TUI Care Foundation initiated by TUI focuses on the positive effects of tourism, education and training and the strengthening of environmental and social standards. It thus supports the development of holiday destinations. The globally active TUI Care Foundation initiates projects that create new opportunities for the next generation.