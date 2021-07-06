TUI : bolsters digital platform by adding 125,000 transfer options through Mozio partnership

Mozio inventory integrated with TUI digital distribution channels

TUI to consolidate all transfer business under a single digital platform

Growing demand for private transfers as travel returns

Diverse transfer options available, including private cars, tuk-tuks and helicopters

TUI Group, the world's leading tourism group, has strengthened its digital platform capabilities through a strategic partnership with Mozio, a travel and transportation technology business. The Mozio transfer inventory has been integrated with TUI's digital distribution channels, providing TUI partners and customers with access to over 125,000 additional transfer options in more than 125 countries. The partnership continues the ongoing digital acceleration taking place across TUI Group and supports the growth of its Tours & Activities division.

In 2019, TUI sold approximately 31m transfers* and the integration with Mozio is the first step in a strategic initiative to consolidate all transfer business under a single TUI digital platform. The new partnership also reflects current travel trends**, including stronger demand for private transfers and the desire from customers for more control, flexibility and choice during their vacation.

'Our digital platform offers a comprehensive selection of the best travel experiences and service. As part of this, we connect our partners and customers with the leading transportation businesses worldwide,' stated David Schelp, CEO of TUI Musement, the Tours & Activities division of TUI Group. 'Through partnering with Mozio, we are once again leveraging technology to offer more choice, greater personalisation options and an overall better travel experience.'

Through TUI websites and the TUI app, customers can search, schedule and book private transfers, with instant confirmation and a pre-defined price, and then live tracking of transfers on the day of travel. The transfers added by Mozio cover all major airports, ports, and points of interest, in more than 125 countries, including all TUI source markets and holiday destinations. A diverse range of transfer options are available, from buses, trains and private cars, to limousines, helicopters and tuk-tuks.

Nicole Forson, Mozio President, added, 'We are delighted to be working with TUI and integrating with their digital platform, offering their clients and customers a high-quality standard of private transfers both to the airport and once in destination. Together we are providing a diverse and reliable choice of travel options, while continuing to deliver excellent customer value.'

The Mozio inventory is already available on different TUI websites for customers, who also have the option to book or upgrade transfers whilst on vacation by calling the TUI Experience Centre. Furthermore, travel partners across Europe can now access thousands of additional transfer options via the TUI Agency Tool. In the future, the Mozio inventory will be available on all TUI websites, enabling TUI customers from all source markets to upgrade or add transfer options.

Notes to Editors

Book transfers with TUI and Mozio: https://tui-uk.mozio.com/en-us/

* A 'transfer sale' refers to an individual transfer place sold to one customer on any ground transportation vehicle