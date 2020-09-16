Log in
TUI AG    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/16 02:38:42 pm
3.52 EUR   -3.90%
02:03pTUI : plans capital increase, Germany could help - sources
01:10pGermany adds Vienna and Budapest to coronavirus risk list
04:15aTUI : UK to complete refunds by the end of the month
TUI : plans capital increase, Germany could help - sources

09/16/2020 | 02:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Germany-based travel company TUI

TUI is planning a share sale to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), as the world's largest holiday company looks to ride out the coronavirus-linked travel slump, people close to the matter said.

No decisions have been taken and a number of options are still on the table, the people said, adding a possible equity injection by a German government rescue fund was being discussed.

Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, who owns 25% of the London-listed firm, is expected to invest pro-rata in any rights issue, which could be decided in the coming weeks, the sources said.

TUI and the German finance ministry declined to comment, while Mordashov was not immediately available for comment.

TUI had said in August it was considering raising new equity from shareholders or selling off parts of the business to reduce debt taken on to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Among other possibilities, TUI is considering options for its cruise ships, planes and hotels as it seeks to raise cash, the sources said.

The company, which last year took 23 million people on holiday, lost 1.1 billion euros (1.00 billion pounds) in the three months through June after COVID-19 halted travel, wiping out revenue and straining its balance sheet as it burned through about 550 million to 650 million euros per month.

It secured a government bailout of 3 billion euros in debt.

Handelsblatt reported earlier on Wednesday that TUI was preparing a capital increase that could come as soon as next week.

Its shares fell 3.5% on the day to 3.46 euros, bringing losses so far this year to more than a third.

By Arno Schuetze and Klaus Lauer

Financials
Sales 2020 9 093 M 10 751 M 10 751 M
Net income 2020 -1 939 M -2 293 M -2 293 M
Net Debt 2020 5 364 M 6 341 M 6 341 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,11x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 163 M 2 562 M 2 557 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 65 934
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,81 €
Last Close Price 3,66 €
Spread / Highest target 9,20%
Spread / Average Target -23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Birgit Conix CFO & Member-Executive Board
Peter James Long Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Barczewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI AG-67.87%2 562
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-11.24%1 887
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.0.00%1 820
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-19.07%1 319
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-27.72%1 156
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-77.58%867
