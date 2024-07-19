EQS-News: TUI AG / Key word(s): Bond

TUI repurchases € 472m convertible bonds due 2028



19.07.2024 / 20:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TUI repurchases € 472m convertible bonds due 2028

Hanover, 19 July 2024. TUI AG (“TUI” or the “Company”) announces the results of the Company’s invitation to holders of the outstanding 5.00% senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2028 (ISIN: DE000A3E5KG2) (the "2028 Bonds") that are outside the United States and to whom the invitation to sell may otherwise be lawfully made, and whose outstanding principal amount is € 589.6 million as of today, to offer to sell their 2028 Bonds for cash in an aggregate principal amount up to approximately € 472 million (the “Target Amount”) (the “Convertible Bonds Tender Offer”). TUI has decided to repurchase € 472 million of the 2028 Bonds (the “Final Acceptance Amount”), representing approximately 80% of the outstanding principal amount. To fund these repurchases, TUI will use proceeds from the successful offering of € 487 million convertible bonds due 2031, announced yesterday.

The Purchase Price is 101.5% of the Principal Amount per 2028 Bond offered in the Convertible Bonds Tender Offer (equal to € 101,500 per € 100,000 in Principal Amount of the 2028 Bonds). The Company will pay interest accrued and unpaid on those 2028 Bonds accepted for purchase from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date of the 2028 Bonds to but excluding the settlement date, expected to be on or around 29 July 2024. The interest per 2028 Bond will then be € 1,420.77. Following the repurchase, 2028 Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of € 117.6 million will remain outstanding. The Company’s clean-up call option is likely not to be exercised before calendar year 2025.

With this transaction, TUI successfully extends its debt maturity profile and significantly reduces its cash interest costs. The transaction is neutral both for net and gross leverage.

BofA Securities Europe SA, HSBC Continental Europe S.A., Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft and UniCredit Bank GmbH acted as Joint Dealer Managers for the Convertible Bonds Tender Offer.

For further information, please contact:

ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Nicola Gehrt, Group Director Investor Relations + 49 (0)511 566 1435 Adrian Bell, Senior Investor Relations Manager + 49 (0)511 566 2332 Stefan Keese, Senior Investor Relations Manager + 49 (0)511 566 1387 MEDIA Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Media Relations + 49 (0)511 566 6024 Linda Jonczyk, Senior Manager Corporate Media + 49 (0)511 566 6022

