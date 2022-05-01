Log in
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
Delayed Xetra  -  04/29 11:36:19 am EDT
2.741 EUR   +1.29%
08:53aTUI says rise in bookings points to sustained recovery
RE
04/22SUCCESSFUL SEASON OPENING : TUI offering more holidays to Turkey
PU
04/12TUI : UBS gives a Sell rating
MD
TUI says rise in bookings points to sustained recovery

05/01/2022 | 08:53am EDT
Illustration shows Tui app

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Holiday group TUI recorded 1.3 million bookings in the past four weeks, chief executive Fritz Joussen told staff in a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday, pointing to a sustained recovery from the pandemic.

The world's largest holiday company had in March reported 8.9 million bookings for the period stretching from winter to summer this year, as the number of holidaymakers rose toward pre-pandemic levels.

"Two trends are obvious: bookings are becoming considerably more premium and they are being made at a considerably shorter notice," Joussen wrote to staff. "This is good for turnover, margins and profitability."

TUI said earlier this year that summer holiday bookings were approaching pre-COVID levels on pent-up demand, with a steady recovery in Britain since restrictions and testing rules were lifted.

(Reporting by Olaf Brenner; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
