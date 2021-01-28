TUI : successfully completes capital increase

Capital increase was part of the Group's third financing package and enables early redemption of the senior bon
TUI AG has successfully completed its capital increase in full. The gross proceeds amount to around 568 million euros. The Group's share capital increased nominally by almost 509 million euros to around 1.099 billion euros.
The capital increase was part of the third financing package for TUI announced on 2 December 2020. As announced, the inflow of funds from the capital measure will serve, among other things, the early redemption of the senior bond with a nominal amount of 300 million euros maturing in October 2021. As a result, the maturities of the KfW loans granted from the three financing packages will be extended until July 2022.
During the subscription period from 8 to 26 January 2021, existing shareholders were able to exercise their subscription rights and subscribe to new shares at a ratio of 29:25 for 1.07 euros per share. 98.37 per cent of the subscription rights were exercised. The unsubscribed shares subsequently went fully to qualified investors in a rump placement at the market price. The capital increase was supported by Barclays Bank, Bank of America, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.
The new shares are to be credited to the securities accounts on 29 January 2021.
About TUI Group
The TUI Group is the world's leading tourism group and operates worldwide. The Group is headquartered in Germany. The TUI share is listed on the FTSE 250, the leading index of the London Stock Exchange, and on the Regulated Unofficial Market in Germany.
The TUI Group offers integrated services from a single source for its 28 million customers, 21 million of whom are in the European national companies. The entire tourism value chain is represented under one roof. This includes over 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson and 15 cruise ships, from the MS Europa and MS Europa 2 in the luxury class and expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and cruise ships at Marella Cruises in England. The Group also includes Europe's leading tour operator brands and online marketing platforms, five airlines with more than 100 modern medium and long-haul aircraft and over 1,000 travel agencies. Besides the expansion of its core business with hotels, cruises via successful joint ventures and activities in holiday destinations, TUI is increasingly focusing on the expansion of digital platforms. The Group is transforming itself into a digital company.
Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social action is at the core of our corporate culture. With projects in 25 countries, the TUI Care Foundation initiated by TUI focuses on the positive effects of tourism, education and training and the strengthening of environmental and social standards. It thus supports the development of holiday destinations. The globally active TUI Care Foundation initiates projects that create new opportunities for the next generation.