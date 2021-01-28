Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TUI AG    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/28 05:21:14 am
3.818 EUR   +0.18%
05:08aTUI : successfully completes capital increase
PU
01/27BOEING : 737 Max Cleared to Fly In UK
MT
01/27TUI Raises Further $39 Million Via Placing of Remaining Offer Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TUI : successfully completes capital increase

01/28/2021 | 05:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Gross proceeds of around 568 million euros
  • Over 98 per cent of subscription rights exercised
  • Capital increase was part of the Group's third financing package and enables early redemption of the senior bon

TUI AG has successfully completed its capital increase in full. The gross proceeds amount to around 568 million euros. The Group's share capital increased nominally by almost 509 million euros to around 1.099 billion euros.

The capital increase was part of the third financing package for TUI announced on 2 December 2020. As announced, the inflow of funds from the capital measure will serve, among other things, the early redemption of the senior bond with a nominal amount of 300 million euros maturing in October 2021. As a result, the maturities of the KfW loans granted from the three financing packages will be extended until July 2022.

During the subscription period from 8 to 26 January 2021, existing shareholders were able to exercise their subscription rights and subscribe to new shares at a ratio of 29:25 for 1.07 euros per share. 98.37 per cent of the subscription rights were exercised. The unsubscribed shares subsequently went fully to qualified investors in a rump placement at the market price. The capital increase was supported by Barclays Bank, Bank of America, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.

The new shares are to be credited to the securities accounts on 29 January 2021.

About TUI Group

The TUI Group is the world's leading tourism group and operates worldwide. The Group is headquartered in Germany. The TUI share is listed on the FTSE 250, the leading index of the London Stock Exchange, and on the Regulated Unofficial Market in Germany.

The TUI Group offers integrated services from a single source for its 28 million customers, 21 million of whom are in the European national companies. The entire tourism value chain is represented under one roof. This includes over 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson and 15 cruise ships, from the MS Europa and MS Europa 2 in the luxury class and expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and cruise ships at Marella Cruises in England. The Group also includes Europe's leading tour operator brands and online marketing platforms, five airlines with more than 100 modern medium and long-haul aircraft and over 1,000 travel agencies. Besides the expansion of its core business with hotels, cruises via successful joint ventures and activities in holiday destinations, TUI is increasingly focusing on the expansion of digital platforms. The Group is transforming itself into a digital company.

Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social action is at the core of our corporate culture. With projects in 25 countries, the TUI Care Foundation initiated by TUI focuses on the positive effects of tourism, education and training and the strengthening of environmental and social standards. It thus supports the development of holiday destinations. The globally active TUI Care Foundation initiates projects that create new opportunities for the next generation.

Kuzey Esener
Corporate Spokesperson/Head of Media Relations
Contact details
+49 (0) 511 566 6024
close

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 10:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TUI AG
05:08aTUI : successfully completes capital increase
PU
01/27BOEING : 737 Max Cleared to Fly In UK
MT
01/27TUI Raises Further $39 Million Via Placing of Remaining Offer Shares
MT
01/27Britain clears Boeing 737 MAX for return to service
RE
01/27Britain clears Boeing 737 MAX for return to service
RE
01/27TUI AG : Results of Rump Placement -2-
DJ
01/27TUI AG : Results of Rump Placement
EQ
01/27TUI : Notifications according to § 50 WpHG
PU
01/27TUI AG : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trad..
EQ
01/27DGAP-CMS : TUI AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Secur..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 385 M 14 971 M 14 971 M
Net income 2021 -537 M -649 M -649 M
Net Debt 2021 5 186 M 6 269 M 6 269 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 189 M 5 067 M 5 064 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 34 677
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,58 €
Last Close Price 3,81 €
Spread / Highest target -0,29%
Spread / Average Target -32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -73,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Ebel Chief Financial Officer
Frank Rosenberger Chief Information Officer & Head-Future Markets
Peter James Long Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI AG20.49%5 067
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.3.12%2 503
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-14.79%2 161
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-5.09%1 785
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC25.43%1 513
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED3.69%1 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ