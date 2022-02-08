Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  TUI AG
  News
  7. Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
02/07 11:36:04 am
3.06 EUR   +2.62%
TUI to repay some state aid on summer 2022 recovery hopes

02/08/2022 | 01:00am EST
Feb 8 (Reuters) - TUI said on Tuesday new bookings for the summer were at pre-pandemic levels, as people make travel plans again following the easing of restrictions, and the holiday company would start returning some of the state aid.

The world's largest holiday company said 3.5 million TUI customers had booked a trip for Summer 2022 as of Jan. 30.

TUI, which has taken German state aid and raised debt and equity to ride the crisis, said it would return around 0.7 billion euros ($799.33 million) of the state aid.

($1 = 0.8757 euros)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
