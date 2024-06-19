WILHELMSHAVEN (dpa-AFX) - The insolvency of Europe's third-largest tour operator FTI will have little impact on travel behavior in the upcoming summer vacations, according to an expert. "The skins are already being distributed. There are enough offers from other tour operators who are now trying to attract customers," tourism expert Torsten Kirstges from the Jade University of Applied Sciences in Wilhelmshaven told the German Press Agency. "As a customer, you won't notice any change in the travel market."

Competitors such as Tui and DER Touristik launched offers for their customers immediately after FTI filed for insolvency and are increasing their contingents to create additional places. "It is clearly foreseeable that the travel flows will simply be distributed among the others," said Kirstges. "As a customer, you won't notice the loss of one provider." Thanks to the protection provided by the German Travel Security Fund, package travelers can expect a refund of the money they have already paid. Kirstges believes that only very few FTI customers would therefore forego their summer vacation altogether. "That will only be a tiny minority."

The FTI partners in the travel industry will be hit much harder. "The ones who will suffer are the hotels and travel agencies, for whom there is no such protection. Many of them have not received their hard-earned commission or their money for the accommodation and catering services provided to guests."/fjo/DP/zb