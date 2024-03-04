BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Following the recovery of tourism from the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the industry is meeting at the International Tourism Trade Fair (ITB) in Berlin this week. The German Travel Association (DRV), among others, will report on Monday (10:00 a.m.) on how the current year has got off to a good start. According to surveys, people in Germany are very keen to travel. Tour operators such as Tui and DER Touristik are reporting an increase in bookings.

According to the DRV, tour operators and travel agencies closed the past tourism year 2022/23, which ended on 31 October, with a positive sales balance for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

In contrast to the pre-corona years, ITB (March 5 to 9) is still only open to trade visitors. This year's guest country is Oman. The industry meeting will be officially opened on Monday evening (6 p.m.) by Dieter Janecek, Federal Government Coordinator for Maritime Economy and Tourism, and Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU), among others./mar/DP/he