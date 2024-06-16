HANNOVER/MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Following the cancellation of all trips by the insolvent tour operator FTI, competitor Tui has significantly increased its contingents. Around 300,000 additional places have been secured, a spokesman said on Sunday. Above all in Turkey and Egypt, FTI's focal points, but also in Spain and Greece. Talks had already begun with the providers shortly after the insolvency became known. Now that all trips have been canceled by FTI, this is now in the bag.

He assumed that the additional contingents would be sufficient for more than half of the travelers affected by the FTI bankruptcy if they wanted to book a replacement, said the spokesperson. TUI also wants to expand its contingents for the winter season. FTI filed for insolvency around two weeks ago. In the meantime, all further trips have been canceled.

The Alliance of Independent Travel Companies, which represents travel agencies, tour operators and tourism service providers, welcomed the cancellation of the trips by FTI on Sunday. This creates security on all sides and travel agencies can now make new bookings for their customers, said asr President Anke Budde. At the same time, she appealed: "Tour operators who secure FTI's contingents should not now raise prices at the expense of holidaymakers due to the changed competitive situation." TUI said on Sunday that prices would not change much and would remain at a comparable level on average./ruc/DP/men