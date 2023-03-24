Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TUI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG505

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:22:30 2023-03-24 am EDT
14.91 EUR   -6.79%
04:50aTui aims to repay Corona aid in full with capital increase
DP
04:49aUS Futures Dip, European Stocks Mostly Down Weighed by Banking Sector Concerns
DJ
04:46aStocks down and sterling softens in wake of BoE
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tui aims to repay Corona aid in full with capital increase

03/24/2023 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Redaction error in last paragraph corrected. Reference to reverse stock split deleted).

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - The world's largest travel provider Tui plans to repay Corona aid from the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) in full via a capital increase. "We will use the proceeds to repay the aid received from the WSF, including interest," said CEO Sebastian Ebel, according to a statement Friday. Shareholders had already approved preparations for another capital increase at an online annual general meeting in February. The German government had propped up Tui with the funds after the company came under considerable financial pressure during the pandemic due to collapsing business. With the current capital increase, the Group aims to raise 1.8 billion euros gross.

Around 328.9 million shares are to be issued at a price of 5.55 euros each. Shareholders can exercise their subscription rights from next Tuesday (March 28) until April 17 and receive eight new shares for every three existing shares. At the Annual General Meeting in mid-February, the shareholders had already approved the preparation of a new capital increase.

Alexei Mordashov, the main shareholder sanctioned as a result of the Ukraine war, is not allowed to subscribe to any shares. Individuals and companies close to him are also affected by the ban. According to the latest Group information, he indirectly holds almost 31 percent of Tui via companies.

Tui intends to use the net proceeds to settle its liabilities to WSF. In total, WSF will thus receive around 750 million euros. In addition, Tui intends to settle around 440 million euros from a partial drawdown of a credit line from the development bank KfW. Another credit line with banks is to be significantly reduced.

Thanks to billions of euros in government support and fresh money from private owners, Tui got through the Corona pandemic, which threatened its existence. The German government had also supported Lufthansa in June 2020 with stabilization measures. The latter was already able to repay the silent participations in full by November 2021. In mid-September, WSF then sold its remaining stake and thus exited Lufthansa again.

Tui shares fell 5.63 percent to 15.10 euros on Friday morning./ngu/nas/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUFTHANSA -2.79% 9.552 Delayed Quote.26.76%
TUI AG -5.09% 15.12 Delayed Quote.5.26%
All news about TUI AG
04:50aTui aims to repay Corona aid in full with capital increase
DP
04:49aUS Futures Dip, European Stocks Mostly Down Weighed by Banking Sector Concerns
DJ
04:46aStocks down and sterling softens in wake of BoE
AN
04:25aMiners, banks drag London stock lower at open
RE
04:16aTUI launches EUR1.8 billion capital raise to repay Covid state help
AN
02:39aTUI Targets EUR1.8 Billion From Share Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet
MT
02:07aTUI AG announces 1.8bn capital increase for repayment of WSF state aid and significant..
EQ
02:04aTUI AG announces 1.8bn capital increase for repayment of WSF state aid and significant..
EQ
03/23Tourism industry: traffic warning strike disproportionate
DP
03/22Tui : The 2022 nesting season welcomes 114,000 loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings in Cape Ve..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 900 M 20 586 M 20 586 M
Net income 2023 313 M 341 M 341 M
Net Debt 2023 3 414 M 3 718 M 3 718 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,04x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 856 M 3 111 M 3 111 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 49 979
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 16,00 €
Average target price 22,31 €
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nina Daniela Scherf Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG5.26%3 111
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-9.19%5 670
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.84%3 874
BOWLERO CORP.9.57%2 519
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.17.48%1 825
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-10.56%1 748
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer