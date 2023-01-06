Tui appoints Pieter Jordaan as chief information officer

Tui AG - Hanover-based travel company - Says its Group Chief Technology Officer Pieter Jordaan has been appointed chief information officer of Tui Group. Notes Jordaan will report to Chief Executive Sebastian Ebel and will lead the IT leadership team. Says Jordaan will be responsible for the implementation of the strategic priorities in IT, including the expansion of dynamic production, new products, and the expansion of the Tui app.

"I am delighted that Pieter Jordaan joins us as CIO from our Tui IT leadership team. He will drive the close integration with Tui's operational areas to enable a fast and efficient implementation of our ambitious digitalisation strategy," CEO Sebastian Ebel says.

Current stock price: 146.85 pence

12-month change: down 43%

