Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TUI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:56 2023-01-06 am EST
1.665 EUR   +1.71%
11:44aTui appoints Pieter Jordaan as chief information officer
AN
05:35aTui : Pieter Jordaan appointed Chief Information Officer of TUI Group
PU
01/05Tui : Notice of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tui appoints Pieter Jordaan as chief information officer

01/06/2023 | 11:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tui AG - Hanover-based travel company - Says its Group Chief Technology Officer Pieter Jordaan has been appointed chief information officer of Tui Group. Notes Jordaan will report to Chief Executive Sebastian Ebel and will lead the IT leadership team. Says Jordaan will be responsible for the implementation of the strategic priorities in IT, including the expansion of dynamic production, new products, and the expansion of the Tui app.

"I am delighted that Pieter Jordaan joins us as CIO from our Tui IT leadership team. He will drive the close integration with Tui's operational areas to enable a fast and efficient implementation of our ambitious digitalisation strategy," CEO Sebastian Ebel says.

Current stock price: 146.85 pence

12-month change: down 43%

By Jaskeet Briah, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about TUI AG
11:44aTui appoints Pieter Jordaan as chief information officer
AN
05:35aTui : Pieter Jordaan appointed Chief Information Officer of TUI Group
PU
01/05Tui : Notice of AGM
PU
01/05Tui : Notice of AGM
PU
01/05Tui Ag : Notice of 2023 annual general meeting
EQ
01/05TUI : UBS remains a Sell rating
MD
01/05BOE Rate Cut Speculation Could Hit Pound
DJ
01/03Stocks rally into 2023, defying IMF gloom
AN
01/03Stocks jump in first session of 2023
AN
2022Tui : Quality, service, most attractive employer and most sustainable travel brand
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 520 M 19 494 M 19 494 M
Net income 2023 290 M 306 M 306 M
Net Debt 2023 3 348 M 3 524 M 3 524 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,64x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 922 M 3 076 M 3 076 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 56 204
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,64 €
Average target price 1,76 €
Spread / Average Target 7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nina Daniela Scherf Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG7.70%3 076
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.4.50%6 507
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-1.97%3 729
BOWLERO CORP.-1.04%2 211
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-2.62%1 850
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.3.42%1 607