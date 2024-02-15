(Alliance News) - Customers of the German travel firm Tui AG will be able to combine their accommodation with flights operated by the Irish budget airline Ryanair Holdings PLC in future.

The companies published an agreement on "dynamically combined holidays" on Thursday.

All Ryanair flights will soon be bookable directly with Tui and can be combined with Tui's travel offers, the Hanover-based group announced.

Ryanair emphasized the price transparency of Ryanair products for Tui customers, who are to receive all flight information directly from the airline.

The Irish airline has been fighting for years against online platforms that broker Ryanair tickets and charge customers extra fees. From Ryanair's point of view, they are pirates.

After Weloveholidays and Kiwi, Tui is the third flight broker authorized by Ryanair.

Tui expects additional business, especially from young target groups.

"In one fell swoop, the agreement we have now reached will create more travel opportunities than ever before for our customers," Tui manager David Schelp explained.

In Britain in particular, customers of the young First Choice brand will be able to choose from even more flights in future.

Tui also intends to expand its own flight offering in the summer, a spokesman added.

source: dpa

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.