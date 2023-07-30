HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - After the severe forest fires on Rhodes, travel group Tui flew its own package holidaymakers to the island again for the first time on Saturday. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the group to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Accordingly, flights took off from Hanover, Düsseldorf and Munich to Rhodes. Machines from Frankfurt and Stuttgart are to follow in the afternoon. Initially, the "Braunschweiger Zeitung" reported.

The spokesman said that Tui had also flown continuously to the Greek island last week and had also transported holidaymakers. Only own package travelers had no longer been ordered since Sunday last week.

The fires in all regions of Greece have been brought under control or extinguished in the meantime, according to state information./lkm/DP/he