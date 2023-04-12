Tui in focus with end of subscription rights trading

LONDON/FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - The shares of TUI are likely to be worth a look in the middle of the week. Because this Wednesday ends the trading of subscription rights from the capital increase. In the morning on the pre-market trading platform Tradegate, the price of the subscription rights fell by around a third to 1.24 euros compared to the Xetra close the previous day, continuing the strong fluctuations in trading so far.

So far, the subscription rights business has been very volatile: On the first trading day on Xetra at the end of March, the price rose from 5.55 euros to a peak of 6.99 euros. Subsequently, the price dropped sharply to 84 cents amid strong fluctuations. On the Thursday before the long Easter weekend, the price shot up by almost 160 percent to 2.87 euros, but on Tuesday it fell again by around 35 percent. Every trading day, an average of just under five million subscription rights changed hands on Xetra.

According to the prospectus for the capital increase, trading in subscription rights on the Frankfurt and Hanover stock exchanges ends at midday. On the London Stock Exchange, on the other hand, the securities will be traded until the close of trading./bek/zb

