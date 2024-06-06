Tui AG - Hannover, Germany-based holiday operator - Tui shares will stop trading on the London Stock Exchange at the end of this month, having already dropped out of the FTSE 250 index from Monday. Tui's last day trading on the LSE will be Friday, June 21. From Monday, June 24, Tui will rejoin, after a nine-year absence, the MDAX index of mid-cap stocks in Frankfurt, where it will have its sole listing. "With the listing in the MDAX, we are putting a clear focus on one stock exchange listing – instead of two previously," says Tui Chief Financial Officer Mathias Kiep. "This increases the visibility and attractiveness of our share for investors."

Current stock price in Frankfurt: EUR7.35, down 1.3% on Thursday

12-month change: up 19%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.