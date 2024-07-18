HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) - The travel group Tui wants to raise money for the buyback of outstanding bonds by offering new convertible bonds. Convertible bonds with a volume of around 475 million euros and a term of 7 years are to be issued, as the Group announced on Thursday evening. Following the pricing of the new bonds, the Hanover-based company intends to buy back old convertible bonds maturing in 2028 for up to EUR 472 million.

The offer represents the final step in refinancing the credit line received from the state-owned KfW bank in order to reduce it from the current EUR 550 million to around EUR 220 million as contractually agreed. The remaining amount is then to be returned in the first half of calendar year 2025. Tui received state aid during the coronavirus pandemic to prevent the world's largest travel group from going bankrupt.

In addition, the maturity profile will be extended and interest costs will be significantly reduced, the Group said. In after-hours trading on the Tradegate platform, the Tui share fell by 0.7 percent compared to the Xetra close./men/he