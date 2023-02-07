Advanced search
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:05:21 2023-02-07 am EST
2.042 EUR   +0.05%
10:56aUK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Edge Higher; Focus on Powell's Comments
DJ
02/01Tui Ag : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days

02/07/2023 | 10:56am EST
Wednesday 8 February 
AJ Bell PLCAGM
British Honey Co PLCAGM
Future PLCAGM
Grainger PLCAGM
Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust PLCAGM
Mitchells & Butlers PLCAGM
Thursday 9 February 
Compass Group PLCAGM
easyJet PLCAGM
Ethernity Networks LtdEGM capital raise
Oxford Metrics PLCAGM
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLCAGM
Triple Point VCT 2011 PLCGM re cancellation and extinguishment of shares
Tritax EuroBox PLCAGM
Zytronic PLCAGM
Friday 10 February 
Red Rock Resources PLCAGM
Victrex PLCAGM
Monday 13 February 
Cellular Goods PLCAGM
Tuesday 14 February 
Tui AGAGM
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AJ BELL PLC -3.57% 340.4 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
CELLULAR GOODS PLC 2.40% 0.64 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
COMPASS GROUP PLC -1.40% 1899.5 Delayed Quote.0.52%
EASYJET PLC -2.67% 481.67 Delayed Quote.52.50%
ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD. -2.40% 6.91 Delayed Quote.-25.47%
FUTURE PLC -4.97% 1609 Delayed Quote.33.46%
GRAINGER PLC -1.22% 258.5837 Delayed Quote.3.81%
KEYSTONE POSITIVE CHANGE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC -0.44% 220.02 Delayed Quote.7.28%
POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 0.15% 331.5 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC -3.32% 536.6 Delayed Quote.16.35%
TRITAX EUROBOX PLC -0.71% 69.5 Delayed Quote.14.01%
TUI AG -0.10% 2.039 Delayed Quote.34.28%
VICTREX PLC 0.34% 1870.37 Delayed Quote.16.72%
ZYTRONIC PLC 8.69% 154.89 Delayed Quote.9.62%
All news about TUI AG
10:56aUK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Edge Higher; Focus on Powell's Co..
DJ
02/01Tui Ag : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/in..
EQ
02/01Afr : TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarter..
EQ
01/31Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Purchase and Leaseback of Two Boeing 737-..
CI
01/27JPMorgan raises 888; Peel Hunt cuts Antofagasta
AN
01/26Germany's TUI Taps Banks For Planned Rights Offering
MT
01/23Tui Ag : Director Declaration
EQ
01/20Tui launches new hotel portals - individual bookings as a growth market
DP
01/20TUI: Luxury holiday demand boosts sales
RE
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
Financials
Sales 2023 18 533 M 19 898 M 19 898 M
Net income 2023 313 M 336 M 336 M
Net Debt 2023 3 547 M 3 808 M 3 808 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 644 M 3 912 M 3 912 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 56 204
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,04 €
Average target price 2,03 €
Spread / Average Target -0,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nina Daniela Scherf Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG34.28%3 912
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-2.63%6 142
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-8.06%3 498
BOWLERO CORP.5.42%2 356
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-5.96%1 799
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.15.41%1 793