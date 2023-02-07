Advanced search
TUI AG
Germany
Xetra
TUI AG
News
Summary
TUI1
DE000TUAG000
TUI AG
(TUI1)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
11:05:21 2023-02-07 am EST
2.042
EUR
+0.05%
10:56a
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
12:17a
EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Edge Higher; Focus on Powell's Comments
DJ
02/01
Tui Ag : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
02/07/2023 | 10:56am EST
Wednesday 8 February
AJ Bell PLC
AGM
British Honey Co PLC
AGM
Future PLC
AGM
Grainger PLC
AGM
Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust PLC
AGM
Mitchells & Butlers PLC
AGM
Thursday 9 February
Compass Group PLC
AGM
easyJet PLC
AGM
Ethernity Networks Ltd
EGM capital raise
Oxford Metrics PLC
AGM
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC
AGM
Triple Point VCT 2011 PLC
GM re cancellation and extinguishment of shares
Tritax EuroBox PLC
AGM
Zytronic PLC
AGM
Friday 10 February
Red Rock Resources PLC
AGM
Victrex PLC
AGM
Monday 13 February
Cellular Goods PLC
AGM
Tuesday 14 February
Tui AG
AGM
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
AJ BELL PLC
-3.57%
340.4
-1.56%
CELLULAR GOODS PLC
2.40%
0.64
-3.85%
COMPASS GROUP PLC
-1.40%
1899.5
0.52%
EASYJET PLC
-2.67%
481.67
52.50%
ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD.
-2.40%
6.91
-25.47%
FUTURE PLC
-4.97%
1609
33.46%
GRAINGER PLC
-1.22%
258.5837
3.81%
KEYSTONE POSITIVE CHANGE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
-0.44%
220.02
7.28%
POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
0.15%
331.5
-0.60%
POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC
-3.32%
536.6
16.35%
TRITAX EUROBOX PLC
-0.71%
69.5
14.01%
TUI AG
-0.10%
2.039
34.28%
VICTREX PLC
0.34%
1870.37
16.72%
ZYTRONIC PLC
8.69%
154.89
9.62%
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2023
18 533 M
19 898 M
19 898 M
Net income 2023
313 M
336 M
336 M
Net Debt 2023
3 547 M
3 808 M
3 808 M
P/E ratio 2023
11,0x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
3 644 M
3 912 M
3 912 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,39x
EV / Sales 2024
0,35x
Nbr of Employees
56 204
Free-Float
66,6%
More Financials
Chart TUI AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
2,04 €
Average target price
2,03 €
Spread / Average Target
-0,61%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel
Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep
CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nina Daniela Scherf
Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Edgar Ernst
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TUI AG
34.28%
3 912
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.
-2.63%
6 142
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
-8.06%
3 498
BOWLERO CORP.
5.42%
2 356
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.
-5.96%
1 799
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
15.41%
1 793
More Results
