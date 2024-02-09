HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) - The messenger WhatsApp is increasingly being used by companies to find employees and for job applications. The private rail operator Transdev, for example, plans to launch a pilot project this month, a spokesperson told the German Press Agency. The travel group Tui and the parcel service Hermes are also preparing similar trials, but have not yet announced any dates. Bremen-based port logistics company BLG has been testing applications via Messenger since January, initially for drivers and warehouse logistics specialists.

Overall, the use of social media in the search for employees has increased significantly in recent years. According to the latest survey by the Institute for Employment Research (IAB), the research institute of the Federal Employment Agency in Nuremberg, 42% of all successfully filled positions in 2022 were also offered via social networks such as Facebook, WhatsApp or Xing, usually in addition to other advertising channels. In 2015, the figure was only 15 percent. In fact, social media was now the decisive recruitment channel for one in fourteen jobs./fjo/DP/zb