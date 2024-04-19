TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 APRIL 2024 AT 9:00



On 18 April 2024, Tulikivi Corporation received a flagging announcement pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5, of the Securities Markets Act from Mikko Laakkonen, according to which the holding of Mikko Laakkonen of shares conferred by Tulikivi Corporation shares has exceeded the threshold of 5 per cent.

As a result of transactions made on 17 April 2024, Mikko Laakkonen's ownership increased to 4,485,171 shares, i.e. 7.49 per cent of Tulikivi Corporation shares and 3.468 per cent of Tulikivi Corporation voting rights.

Tulikivi Corporation

Managing Director Heikki Vauhkonen

+358 (0)40 524 5593

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, key media