Tulikivi Oyj (Tulikivi Corporation) is a Finland-based company engaged in the manufacture of heat-retaining fireplaces. Its product portfolio includes fireplaces, design stoves, pellet, water-heating and fireplace control systems, sauna heaters, as well as stone countertops, interior claddings and paving stones. The Company operates two business areas. Fireplaces area includes heat accumulation fireplaces, heat accumulating fireplaces with bake oven, bake ovens and stoves and design stoves, among others. Natural Stone Products area comprises a range of natural stone, including soapstone, granite, marble, limestone, travertine and slate as countertops, tiles and mosaics, as well as interior design stone products, paving stones and stone deliveries to construction sites. On December 31, 2012, the Company merged by absorption with one of its subsidiaries, namely Kivia Oy.