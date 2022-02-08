Log in
    TUL   AU0000138125

TULLA RESOURCES PLC

(TUL)
Tulla Resources : Unearthed Conference Presentation

02/08/2022 | 05:48pm EST
Tulla Resources Plc

ASX:TUL

Bell Potter Unearthed Conference Presentation

9 FEBRUARY 2022

Delivering on our Strategy

Bring the Norseman Gold Project into production

only

JV parties focusing on delivering Phase One LOM Plan

Construction of new plant well underway for planned recommencement of

production in August 2022

Major equipment delivered to site or in transit

use

Contracts to be awarded for OMP and UGM imminent to commence mining

in May 2022

Exploration success leading to expanded Resources and Reserves to support

Phase Two expansion and extension of LOM

Current drilling (six rigs) at Scotia Deeps and Green Lantern

Updated JORC Statement expected in March quarter

Strategy for other Norseman minerals

ersonal

Initial review completed of lithium, nickel and iron ore

Lithium JV signed

Iron ore Off take and funding non binding HoA signed

Exploring other commercialisation options

4

Corporate Snapshot

Tulla Resources (ASX:TUL) is a diversified Resources House and owns a 50% interest in the historic flagship Norseman Gold Project,

located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, at the southern end of the highly productive Norseman-Wilunagreenstone belt. In October 2020 a DFS2 was released1 on the Project in respect to a 7 year Phase One project life to resume production in H2 2022 at the Norseman Gold Project.

Tulla Resources is now focused on working with JV partner, Pantoro, to deliver on

Share Price Chart

the DFS, recommence production and fast track to cashflow, whilst continuing to

identify exploration targets and implement drilling programs to significantly

increase Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The Company is also assessing its

only

iron ore, lithium and nickel opportunities at Norseman.

Key Metrics - ASX:TUL

Share Price2

$0.57/sh

use

Ordinary Shares

269.2m

Market Capitalisation

$153.4m

Cash at Bank3

$27.6m

Top 5 Shareholders

PNR Shares (market value)2

$28.2m

Tulla Resources Group Pty Ltd

67.00%

Enterprise Value4

$97.6m

Franklin Templeton

5.00%

Resource Attributable to Tulla Resources

2.27Moz

Berne No 132 Nominees

3.30%

Enterprise Value / Resource

$43.0/oz

Bell Potter Nominees

2.10%

Reserves Attributable to Tulla Resources

0.35Moz

Citicorp Nominees

1.90%

ersonal

Enterprise Value / Reserves

$278.8/oz

Not s:(1) 12 October 2020 - DFS for the Norseman Gold Project - Pantoro release (ASX:PNR) (www.pantoro.com.au) (2) Market data as at 3-February-2022. (3) As at 31 December 2021 (4) Implied enterprise value calculated based on Market Capitalisation less Cash on Hand and market value of shares held in

5

Pantoro

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tulla Resources plc published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5,85 M 7,93 M 7,93 M
Net income 2022 -2,06 M -2,79 M -2,79 M
Net cash 2022 9,45 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -38,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 82,1 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float -
Chart TULLA RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Tulla Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TULLA RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,58 AUD
Average target price 1,08 AUD
Spread / Average Target 86,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Kevin William Maloney Executive Chairman
Frederick Charles Kempson Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Arthur E. Anglin Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Jamieson Greville Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TULLA RESOURCES PLC2.65%110
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.18%50 634
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.70%34 798
PJSC POLYUS-8.54%21 388
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-4.46%18 446
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-7.84%13 055