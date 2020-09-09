Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tullow Oil    TLW   GB0001500809

TULLOW OIL

(TLW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tullow Oil : 2020 Half Year Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Tullow Oil (Tullow) announces its Half Year results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Details of the presentation (virtual) and conference call are available here.

Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer, Tullow Oil plc, commented today:

'Despite the very tough conditions in the first half of this year, we have successfully delivered reliable production and major, sustainable reductions to our cost base. We are also close to completing the important sale of our interests in Uganda. The quality of Tullow's assets remains robust. Since my arrival as CEO, we have been developing new plans for our business, with the support of our Joint Venture Partners and expert advisors. These plans will deliver enhanced value from our assets to benefit all our stakeholders including our host countries and investors. We will host a Capital Markets Day towards the end of 2020 at which we will update the market on these plans to deliver on Tullow's true potential.'

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL RESULTS STATEMENT

2020 FIRST HALF RESULTS SUMMARY

  • Group working interest production for the first half of 2020 averaged 77,700 bopd, in line with expectations
  • Revenue of $731 million; gross profit of $164 million; loss after tax of $1.3 billion
  • Loss after tax driven by exploration write-offs and impairments totalling $1.4 billion pre-tax
  • Capital investment of $192 million; decommissioning costs of $38 million
  • Negative free cash flow in 1H due to weighting of cash taxes, cash capex, differentials, redundancy costs and working capital
  • Net debt at 30 June 2020 of $3.0 billion; Gearing of 3.0x net debt/EBITDAX; liquidity headroom and free cash of $0.5 billion
  • Strong operational performance in Ghana; both FPSOs delivering in excess of 95 per cent uptime
  • Approval from shareholders for sale of Ugandan assets for $500 million in cash on completion and $75 million in cash at FID
  • Rahul Dhir appointed Chief Executive Officer as of 1 July 2020; as of 9 September 2020, Dorothy Thompson returns to non-Executive Chair and Mitchell Ingram appointed as new Non-executive Director of Tullow (see separate announcement)

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

1H 2020

1H 2019

Sales revenue ($m)*

731

872

Gross profit ($m)

164

527

Underlying cash operating cost per barrel ($/bbl)

11.0

9.0

Profit / (loss) after tax ($m)

(1,327)

103

Free cash flow ($m)

(213)

181

Net debt ($m)

3,019

2,948

Gearing

3.0

1.8

Disclaimer

Tullow Oil plc published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 06:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TULLOW OIL
02:19aTULLOW OIL : slumps to $1.3 billion loss as potential cash shortfall looms
RE
02:10aTULLOW OIL : Appointment of Mitchell Ingram as a Non-executive Director of Tullo..
PU
02:10aTULLOW OIL : 2020 Half Year Results
PU
07/31TULLOW OIL : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
07/30TULLOW OIL : Trading Statement and Operational Update
AQ
07/29TULLOW OIL : Trading Statement & Operational Update
PU
07/16TULLOW OIL : Shareholder Aproval
AQ
07/15TULLOW OIL : Shareholder Aproval
PU
07/11TULLOW OIL : Shareholders Set to Approve Sale of Assets to Total
AQ
06/30TULLOW OIL : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 265 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 593 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 356 M 358 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 879
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart TULLOW OIL
Duration : Period :
Tullow Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TULLOW OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,48 $
Last Close Price 0,25 $
Spread / Highest target 845%
Spread / Average Target 89,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -95,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rahul Dhir Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dorothy Carrington Thompson Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Stuart MacFarlane Chief Operating Officer
George Leslie Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sandy Stash EVP-Safety, Operations & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TULLOW OIL-69.63%358
CNOOC LIMITED-35.96%47 583
CONOCOPHILLIPS-47.62%38 462
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-51.25%25 118
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-38.79%23 211
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-34.53%16 280
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group