Tullow Oil : 2020 Half Year Results

Tullow Oil (Tullow) announces its Half Year results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Details of the presentation (virtual) and conference call are available here.

Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer, Tullow Oil plc, commented today:

'Despite the very tough conditions in the first half of this year, we have successfully delivered reliable production and major, sustainable reductions to our cost base. We are also close to completing the important sale of our interests in Uganda. The quality of Tullow's assets remains robust. Since my arrival as CEO, we have been developing new plans for our business, with the support of our Joint Venture Partners and expert advisors. These plans will deliver enhanced value from our assets to benefit all our stakeholders including our host countries and investors. We will host a Capital Markets Day towards the end of 2020 at which we will update the market on these plans to deliver on Tullow's true potential.'

2020 FIRST HALF RESULTS SUMMARY

Group working interest production for the first half of 2020 averaged 77,700 bopd, in line with expectations

Revenue of $731 million; gross profit of $164 million; loss after tax of $1.3 billion

Loss after tax driven by exploration write-offs and impairments totalling $1.4 billion pre-tax

Capital investment of $192 million; decommissioning costs of $38 million

Negative free cash flow in 1H due to weighting of cash taxes, cash capex, differentials, redundancy costs and working capital

Net debt at 30 June 2020 of $3.0 billion; Gearing of 3.0x net debt/EBITDAX; liquidity headroom and free cash of $0.5 billion

Strong operational performance in Ghana; both FPSOs delivering in excess of 95 per cent uptime

Approval from shareholders for sale of Ugandan assets for $500 million in cash on completion and $75 million in cash at FID

Rahul Dhir appointed Chief Executive Officer as of 1 July 2020; as of 9 September 2020, Dorothy Thompson returns to non-Executive Chair and Mitchell Ingram appointed as new Non-executive Director of Tullow (see separate announcement)

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW