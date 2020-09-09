Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tullow Oil    TLW   GB0001500809

TULLOW OIL

(TLW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tullow Oil : Appointment of Mitchell Ingram as a Non-executive Director of Tullow Oil plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Tullow Oil plc (Tullow) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mitch Ingram as an independent Non-executive Director of Tullow with immediate effect.

Mitch will stand for election at the 2020 Annual General Meeting in April 2021. Upon appointment, Mitch will join the Safety & Sustainability and Remuneration Committees.

Mitch is a highly experienced oil and gas executive who has had a distinguished career with senior positions at Occidental Petroleum, BG Group and, most recently, at Anardarko where he was a member of the Group's Executive Committee. As Anadarko's Executive Vice-President International, Deepwater and Exploration, Mitch took Anadarko's significant LNG asset in Mozambique to FID for the first part of the project, which will create a global LNG hub in Southern Africa. Concurrently, Mitch had responsibility for Anadarko's Project Management, HSE, Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Operations, Exploration, and assets in Algeria and Ghana, including the Tullow-operated Jubilee and TEN fields. At BG Group, Mitch was Development Director and then Asset General Manager for the Karachaganack field in Kazakhstan before working in Australia as Managing Director of QGC Australia on the world's first coal seam gas to LNG project.

Mitch began his career at Occidental where he spent 22 years in a number of technical and operational roles in the UK North Sea, Qatar and Libya. Mitch holds a BSc in Engineering Technology from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

Disclaimer

Tullow Oil plc published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 06:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TULLOW OIL
02:19aTULLOW OIL : slumps to $1.3 billion loss as potential cash shortfall looms
RE
02:10aTULLOW OIL : Appointment of Mitchell Ingram as a Non-executive Director of Tullo..
PU
02:10aTULLOW OIL : 2020 Half Year Results
PU
07/31TULLOW OIL : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
07/30TULLOW OIL : Trading Statement and Operational Update
AQ
07/29TULLOW OIL : Trading Statement & Operational Update
PU
07/16TULLOW OIL : Shareholder Aproval
AQ
07/15TULLOW OIL : Shareholder Aproval
PU
07/11TULLOW OIL : Shareholders Set to Approve Sale of Assets to Total
AQ
06/30TULLOW OIL : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 265 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 593 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 356 M 358 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 879
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart TULLOW OIL
Duration : Period :
Tullow Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TULLOW OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,48 $
Last Close Price 0,25 $
Spread / Highest target 845%
Spread / Average Target 89,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -95,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rahul Dhir Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dorothy Carrington Thompson Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Stuart MacFarlane Chief Operating Officer
George Leslie Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sandy Stash EVP-Safety, Operations & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TULLOW OIL-69.63%358
CNOOC LIMITED-35.96%47 583
CONOCOPHILLIPS-47.62%38 462
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-51.25%25 118
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-38.79%23 211
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-34.53%16 280
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group