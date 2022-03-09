Tullow Oil : 1,728KB 03/09/2022 | 02:11am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2021 Full Year Results Tullow Oil plc 9 March 2022 TULLOW OIL PLC - 2021 FULL YEAR RESULTS 9 March 2022 - Tullow Oil plc ("Tullow"), the independent oil and gas exploration and production group ("Group"), announces its Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2021. Details of a management presentation, webcast and conference call are available on the last page of this announcement or visit the Group's website www.tullowoil.com. Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer, Tullow Oil plc, commented today: "Following a transformational 2021, in which Tullow successfully refinanced its balance sheet, drilled highly productive wells in Ghana and demonstrated operational excellence and financial discipline across the Group, we are now concentrating on the successful delivery of our long-term business plan. This year will see a great deal of activity at our flagship Jubilee field with investment in new infrastructure and new wells to grow production in the near term and we are taking on the operation and maintenance of the FPSO. At TEN, we will drill two important, strategic wells that will help define our future plans for the fields and we will continue to build production in Gabon. I also expect us to make tangible progress towards our ambitious target of achieving Net Zero by 2030. With additional opportunities to deliver value across our portfolio, including gas commercialisation in Ghana, our revised Kenya development project and an exciting well in a proven play in Guyana, we are well-placed to deliver value from our assets and to grow our business." 2021 FULL YEAR RESULTS SUMMARY Revenue of $1,273 million; gross profit of $634 million; loss after tax of $81 million primarily driven by exploration costs written off, impairments, restructuring costs and other provisions.

In Ghana, strong performance delivered across key operational areas of FPSO uptime, water injection and gas processing. Drilling recommenced in April, with four wells and a workover successfully completed, ahead of plan.

Commitment made to becoming Net Zero on Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and to eliminate routine flaring in Ghana by 2025.

Received $133 million from divestment of non-core interests in Equatorial Guinea and the Dussafu Marin Permit in Gabon.

non-core interests in Equatorial Guinea and the Dussafu Marin Permit in Gabon. Comprehensive debt refinancing completed in May, with new $1.8 billion five-year Senior Secured Notes; a new undrawn $500 million revolving credit facility provides strong liquidity headroom.

five-year Senior Secured Notes; a new undrawn $500 million revolving credit facility provides strong liquidity headroom. Continued focus on costs helped achieve c.25% year-on-year reduction in administrative expenses to $64 million; operating costs reduced to $269 million (2020: $332 million), driven by lower facilities operations and maintenance costs in Ghana, as well as asset disposals.

non-operated portfolio, c.$5 million in Kenya, and exploration spend of c.$45 million. Decommissioning spend is expected to be c.$100 million. Three new wells at Jubilee and three new wells at the TEN fields planned, including two strategic wells at TEN to further define future development plans, as well as investment in infrastructure for the undeveloped Jubilee South East and North East areas.

Tullow will self-operate the Jubilee FPSO from mid-2022 onwards, following the scheduled end of the contract with MODEC, enabling the Group to realise further efficiency improvements and cost savings.

self-operate the Jubilee FPSO from mid-2022 onwards, following the scheduled end of the contract with MODEC, enabling the Group to realise further efficiency improvements and cost savings. Tullow expects to secure a gas commercialisation agreement in Ghana which will come into effect once all foundation gas volumes have been delivered; this is forecast to occur before year-end.

year-end. In Kenya, a revised Field Development Plan was submitted in late 2021 and discussions are progressing with potential strategic partners.

In mid-2022 Tullow will participate in the Repsol operated Beebei-Potaro well, which is a follow-up to the Carapa light oil discovery made in 2020 in the Kanuku licence, offshore Guyana.

mid-2022 Tullow will participate in the Repsol operated Beebei-Potaro well, which is a follow-up to the Carapa light oil discovery made in 2020 in the Kanuku licence, offshore Guyana. Work plan in place to progress towards Net Zero target, focusing on gas compression facilities on the Jubilee FPSO; MOU signed with the Ghana Forestry Commission to identify and develop nature-based carbon offset projects in Ghana to offset hard to abate and residual emissions. ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) Environmental In March 2021, Tullow committed to achieving Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 on a net equity basis. As part of this commitment, we have identified the core gas handling and process modifications required to reduce our operated emissions at our FPSOs. Work to increase gas processing capacity at the Jubilee FPSO is planned during a scheduled shutdown in the second quarter of 2022, which, together with compressor upgrades and other de-bottlenecking initiatives through 2022 and early 2023, will increase gas handling capacity and contribute towards the target of eliminating routine flaring in Ghana by 2025. The Group increased average daily gas offtake in Ghana in 2021, and natural gas from Jubilee and TEN provides power for c.30% of Ghana's national grid which in turn increases the availability of reliable power in Ghana and reduces the country's reliance on diesel and biomass for domestic power and heat generation. The Group is currently negotiating Gas Sales Agreements for associated natural gas as well as discussing development concepts for non-associated gas with the Government of Ghana, which will allow for greater quantities of natural gas to be supplied to Ghana's national grid and potentially beyond. Elsewhere, as part of Tullow's re-design of its development in northern Kenya, carbon emissions from this project will be limited through a combination of heat conservation, use of associated gas for power and reinjection of excess gas into the reservoir to eliminate flaring. There are also opportunities to use the Kenyan national grid which is substantially powered by renewables and options to offset remaining emissions through local projects. In addition, the 825-kilometre-long pipeline that will transport crude oil from Turkana to the port of Lamu will be buried to further reduce the environmental impact of the project. Tullow is committed to off-setting its residual, hard-to-abate emissions and has appointed a Group Carbon Offset Manager to lead the carbon offset strategy and identify high-quality offset projects. To this end, Tullow recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ghana Forestry Commission to identify and develop a portfolio of Reduced Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) and afforestation/reforestation (ARR) projects that will support Ghana's REDD+ strategy and Tullow's offset targets. The portfolio will target a minimum of 600,000 tonnes per annum of verified carbon emissions reductions that will be certified under leading carbon standards such as the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and the Climate Community and Biodiversity Standard (CCB). Social In Tullow's Half-Year Results statement, published in September 2021, the Group underscored its purpose to build a better future through the responsible development of oil and gas resources and to build Shared Prosperity in the countries where it works. It remains Tullow's view that as long as global hydrocarbon demand exists, it is imperative that African economies have the opportunity to benefit from the responsible development of their resources. At COP26 in Glasgow, President Akufo-Addo of Ghana articulated the case for continued development of Ghana's resources as part of a fair energy transition for developing countries. With a long and proud history in Africa, Tullow is uniquely positioned to be a financially and operationally responsible contractor to its host Governments and to ensure that their oil and gas resources are developed efficiently and safely while minimising the environmental impact. Tullow's social impact is presented in the Sustainability Report which details the Group's efforts in Local Content and Social Investment as well as its total payments to Governments which amounted to $234 million in 2021. Governance As previously announced, Les Wood, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will step down from the Board and leave Tullow at the end of March. Tullow's recruitment of a new CFO to replace Les is ongoing and the process is expected to conclude shortly. The Nominations Committee have approved the appointment of Richard Miller, Group Financial Controller, as interim CFO with effect from 1 April. Richard is a chartered accountant and has worked in a number of senior roles within Finance since he joined Tullow in 2011. Tullow Oil Plc- 2021 Full Year Results Page 2 With the appointment of Phuthuma Nhleko as Non-executive Chairman of Tullow from 1 January 2022, Tullow now has three African nationals on the Board out of nine directors. Female representation on the Board has dropped from 33% to 22% (two out of nine) following Dorothy Thompson's departure from Tullow. Jeremy Wilson, Tullow's Senior Independent Non-executive Director, will retire from the Board later this year following nine years' service. Finally, Tullow's 2021 Sustainability Report, which will be published alongside the Annual Report and Accounts later this month, details the Group's commitment to the environment and its approach to managing climate risk. Tullow will also publish a separate Climate Risk Report as part of its TCFD disclosures. OPERATIONAL REVIEW Production, Reserves and Resources In 2021, Group working interest production averaged 59.2 kboepd, in line with guidance, with notable production growth from the Jubilee field in Ghana and Simba field in Gabon, but lower production than expected from the TEN fields in Ghana and the Espoir field in Côte d'Ivoire. In 2022, Group working interest production guidance is 55 to 61 kboepd. This forecast is based on Tullow's existing equity interests in Jubilee (35.48%) and TEN (47.175%) and will be adjusted following completion of the pre-emption of the sale of Occidental Petroleum's interest in Ghana to Kosmos Energy. The estimated full year impact of the completed pre-emption would be an addition of c.5 kboepd (net) to the Group's 2022 production forecast, subject to adjustment for completion timing. Group average working interest production FY 2021 (kboepd) FY 2022 range (kboepd) Ghana1 42.1 39-42 Jubilee 26.6 28-30 TEN 15.5 11-12 Non-operated portfolio2 17.2 16-19 Group 59.2 55-61 Ghana production represented before impact of pre-emption on Deep Water Tano (DWT) Block 2021 figure includes partial production from assets in Equatorial Guinea and the Dussafu Marin Permit in Gabon, ahead of divestment during the year. 2022 production guidance does not include any production from these assets. The Group's audited 2P reserves decreased from 260 mmboe at the end of 2020 to 231 mmboe at the end of 2021. About half of this reduction was the result of the sale of assets in Equatorial Guinea and the Dussafu Marin Permit in Gabon (15 mmboe). Reserve additions and positive revisions included a 13 mmboe increase at Jubilee following improved field performance and acceleration of new projects and a 11 mmboe increase in the non-operated portfolio due to better field performance and maturation of new projects. These gains were offset by a 16 mmboe decrease at TEN reflecting poorer than expected Ntomme field performance and re-categorisation of certain reserves at Enyenra. Overall, with the Group producing 22 mmboe during 2021, the organic reserves replacement ratio was approximately 36%. The Group's audited 2C resources decreased from 640 mmboe to 623 mmboe. The reduction was driven primarily by the sale of assets in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, the maturation of selected TEN projects from 2C to 2P and poorer than expected field performance at TEN. However, these reductions were largely offset by a positive revision from Tullow's auditors of the Kenyan assets, to align with the updated Field Development Plan. Ghana Jubilee The Jubilee field averaged 74.9 kbopd gross (net 26.6 kbopd) in 2021, ahead of guidance at the start of the year. Average daily production grew from c.70 kbopd at the beginning of the year to exceed 90 kbopd by year-end, as new wells were brought onstream and operational performance remained high with FPSO uptime averaging c.98%, gas offtake rates averaging c.85 mmscfd and water injection rates averaging over 200 kbwpd. The annual gas offtake rate was impacted by overrunning maintenance and subsequent reduced capacity at the the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) onshore gas processing plant during the fourth quarter of the year. Tullow continues to work closely with GNGC to help improve offtake reliability. Gas offtake has now returned to regular rates of over 100 mmscfd and Tullow and its JV Partners are still targeting average offtake of c.135 mmscfd in 2022. The drilling programme, which commenced in April, delivered two producers (J56-P online in July, J57-P online in December), one water injector (J55-WI online in September) and a work over (J12-WI online early in January 2022). Strong drilling performance was achieved during the year with wells costing approximately 20% less than wells drilled from 2018 to 2020, ahead of the assumptions included in the Business Plan. The field continues to perform well, and average 2022 production is expected to increase to between c.80 to 84 kbopd gross (net: 28 to 30 kbopd). This forecast includes a planned shutdown in the second quarter of 2022 for approximately two weeks. Three new wells are Tullow Oil Plc- 2021 Full Year Results Page 3 planned to be drilled at Jubilee in 2022, focused on delivering reliable in-year production: a water injector, which will provide pressure support to existing producers, is due onstream in the first quarter; this will be followed by a producer and a second water injector. The core developed area of the Jubilee field has c.1.5 billion barrels gross oil initially in place (STOIIP), with an estimated ultimate recovery (EUR) approaching 40%. To date, around half of the expected reserves have been produced. Outside of the core area, the development of the Jubilee North East (JNE) and Jubilee South East (JSE) areas marks a step change that targets relatively untapped areas of the field, containing over 500mmbbls gross oil in place. These areas combined gross EUR is over 170 mmbbls gross oil, of which less than 10% has been produced. The 2022 work programme is focused on investment in infrastructure for the JSE and JNE projects that will access the undeveloped resources and lead to meaningful production growth in subsequent years. TEN The TEN fields averaged 32.8 kbopd gross (net: 15.5 kbopd) in 2021, below guidance given at the start of the year. This was primarily due to higher production decline rates than expected on particular wells. A gas injector at the Ntomme field (Nt06-GI), was brought onstream in the fourth quarter to provide pressure support to existing production wells. Nt06-GI also encountered oil at the base of the well, de- risking the development potential of areas further to the north of Ntomme. In 2021, uptime on the TEN FPSO was c.97%, water injection was c.65 kbwpd and gas injection was c.135 mmscfd. In 2022, TEN is expected to produce between 22 to 26 kbopd gross (net: 11-12kbopd). Within the core developed areas of Ntomme and Enyenra, which contain c.750 mmbbls gross oil initially in place (STOIIP), around half of the expected reserves have been produced to date. However, production decline within this core area has been faster than expected and while material reserves remain, the overall view of ultimate recovery from these fields has reduced. As a consequence, Tullow and its Joint Venture (JV) Partners have improved their understanding of the broader TEN area and the significant remaining potential. The addition of undeveloped reservoirs in the Tweneboa area, accessible from the Ntomme riser base area, and the extension of the Enyenra field development to the north and south of the core developed area, introduce a similar volume of undeveloped STOIIP as the core areas. Tullow and its JV Partners will start to target these new areas in 2022, with two development wells planned in the Ntomme riser base area. Investment in infrastructure will allow these to be brought on stream from 2023. Furthermore, an additional production well is planned in the undeveloped Enyenra North area in the fourth quarter of the year. Operational Transformation Plan The operational transformation that Tullow embarked on in 2020 has delivered strong performance across safety, reliability and costs. A singular focus on personal and process safety across the organisation and visible leadership have provided a foundation for a strong safety culture. The production potential is being maximised by optimising performance of every element of production from the reservoir to the surface facilities. High levels of facility uptime have been achieved at both FPSOs by addressing long-standing equipment defects and sustaining this by implementing systemised monitoring and mitigating of equipment risk. In addition, Tullow is building an equipment systems maintenance management infrastructure to help sustain the reliability improvements. All this has been achieved by taking more direct control of day-to-day operations on the Jubilee and TEN FPSOs. In order to build on these improvements and to achieve the ambition to be a top quartile operator in terms of safety, reliability and costs, Tullow, supported by its JV Partners and the Government of Ghana, has taken the decision to self-operate the Jubilee FPSO. Accordingly, Tullow will take over all operations and maintenance (O&M) from MODEC on the Jubilee field when the current O&M contract comes to a scheduled end in 2022. This will allow greater control and integration over the core areas of safety, efficiency, emissions, reliability and local content, in turn presenting an opportunity to further reduce costs. Progress towards elimination of routine flaring in Ghana As part of Tullow's commitment to becoming a Net Zero Company by 2030 on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, work to increase gas processing capacity at the Jubilee FSPO is planned during a scheduled shutdown in the second quarter of 2022, which together with compressor upgrades and other facility de-bottlenecking activities through 2022 and early 2023 will increase gas handling capacity and contribute towards the target of eliminating routine flaring in Ghana by 2025. Other activities planned during the shutdown will focus on maintenance, integrity, and reliability of the FPSO for the long-term. Ghana gas commercialisation Associated gas from Jubilee and non-associated gas from the TEN fields has the potential to be a significant value driver for Tullow and for Ghana. In 2009, Tullow and its JV Partners pledged to provide 200 bcf of rich/wet associated gas ("Foundation gas") from the Jubilee field free of charge to the Government of Ghana. The Group currently expects to complete the provision of this Foundation gas, which Tullow estimates has delivered over c. $2.4 billion of value to Ghana including the onshore extraction of liquids yields, by the end of 2022. Based on Tullow's calculations, gas from the Jubilee field currently fuels c.30% of thermal power generation in Ghana and continued offtake of associated gas from the Jubilee field is vital to maintaining oil production, increasing power generation in Ghana and the production of Liquid Petroleum Gas for Ghana's domestic market. Tullow is currently in commercial negotiations with the Government of Ghana to finalise the Post Foundation Volume Gas Sales Agreement which would deliver 500 BCF of natural gas and would add c.6 kboepd to Group production. The Group's investment in upstream gas handling infrastructure on the Jubilee FPSO and the ability to supply comingled Jubilee TEN gas gives Tullow confidence that it can meet growing domestic demand and be the most competitive supplier of gas into the Ghanaian market. 