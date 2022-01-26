Tullow Oil : 131KB

TULLOW OIL PLC

JANUARY TRADING STATEMENT & OPERATIONAL UPDATE

26 JANUARY 2022 - Tullow Oil plc (Tullow) issues this update and guidance in advance of the Group's 2021 Full Year Results scheduled for 9 March 2022. The information contained herein has not been audited and may be subject to further review and amendment. Tullow will host a call at 9am this morning, details of which can be found at the end of this statement.

RAHUL DHIR, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, TULLOW OIL PLC, COMMENTED TODAY:

"2021 was a year of positive change and transformation for Tullow, and we ended the year on a firm financial and operational footing. The delivery of our long-term Business Plan is progressing well with significant improvements in safety, operating efficiency and drilling performance. In 2022, we will build on these firm foundations and focus on investing in our producing assets in West Africa. Our plans in Ghana, where we are in the process of increasing our stakes in both the Jubilee and TEN fields, will position us to deliver the free cash flow to reduce gearing to less than 1.5x by 2025. Elsewhere, our Gabon near-fieldnon-operated exploration opportunities, our revised Kenya development project and the Beebei-Potaro commitment well in Guyana also have the potential to be significant value drivers for Tullow. There is much to look forward to this year."

2021 PERFORMANCE

Group working interest oil production averaged 59.2 kboepd, in line with guidance, with notable production growth from the Jubilee field in Ghana and Simba field in Gabon but lower production than expected from TEN and Espoir.

In Ghana, ongoing improvements in operating performance resulted in uptime of >97% on both operated FPSOs and an increase in water injection rates and gas processing capacity.

Drilling in Ghana restarted in April with four new wells and a workover successfully completed, ahead of plan.

Revenue is expected to be c.$1.3 billion with a realised oil price of $63/bbl, including hedge costs of c.$150 million.

Capital and decommissioning expenditure were c.$265 million and c.$70 million respectively.

Underlying operating cash flow is expected to be c.$700 million and free cash flow is expected to be c.$250 million, ahead of guidance, driven by continued focus on costs, supportive oil prices in the latter parts of 2021 and favourable working capital movements.

is expected to be c.$700 million and free cash flow is expected to be c.$250 million, ahead of guidance, driven by continued focus on costs, supportive oil prices in the latter parts of 2021 and favourable working capital movements. Year-end net debt reduced to c.$2.1 billion (2020: $2.4 billion), with liquidity headroom of c.$0.9 billion at the start of 2022.

2022 OUTLOOK

Group working interest oil production guidance is 55 to 61 kboepd. This forecast is based on Tullow's existing equity interests in TEN (47.125%) and Jubilee (35.48%) and will be adjusted following completion of the pre-emption of the sale of Occidental Petroleum's interest in Ghana to Kosmos Energy. The estimated full year impact of the completed pre-emption would be an addition of c.5 kboepd (net) to the Group's 2022 production forecast, adjusted for completion timing.

Tullow is prioritising investment in high return opportunities in its producing assets, whilst ensuring the business remains self-funded at c.$65/bbl this year. Capital expenditure is forecast to be c.$350 million, split c.$270 million in Ghana, c.$30 million on the non-operated portfolio, c.$5 million in Kenya and c.$45 million on exploration and appraisal. Decommissioning expenditure is expected to be c.$100 million.

this year. Capital expenditure is forecast to be c.$350 million, split c.$270 million in Ghana, c.$30 million on the non-operated portfolio, c.$5 million in Kenya and c.$45 million on exploration and appraisal. Decommissioning expenditure is expected to be c.$100 million. Increased year-on-year spend in Ghana is primarily due to investment in infrastructure for the Jubilee North East and South East areas that will lead to meaningful growth in production as these undeveloped parts of Jubilee are brought on stream from 2023 onwards.

At $75/bbl, underlying operating cash flow is expected to be c.$750 million with free cash flow of c.$100 million.

is expected to be c.$750 million with free cash flow of c.$100 million. Debt reduction remains a key priority and the Group remains on track to materially reduce net debt and achieve gearing of less than 1.5x net debt to EBITDAX by 2025.

A material hedge portfolio protects c.75% of forecast sales volumes to May 2023 and 50% from May 2023 to May 2024.

Oil hedge portfolio as of 31 December 2021 2022 2023 2024 Hedged volume (kbopd) 42.5 33.1 11.3 Weighted average floor protected $51/bbl $55/bbl $55/bbl Weighted average sold call $78/bbl $75/bbl $75/bbl Premium spend $1.6/bbl $2.0/bbl $2.0/bbl

Cash flow from operating activities including lease payments, before capital investment, decommissioning expenditure and debt service