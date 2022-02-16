Log in
    TLW   GB0001500809

TULLOW OIL PLC

(TLW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/16 06:56:26 am
50.75 GBX   +3.26%
Tullow Oil : Contingent Consideration Received Following Final Investment Decision In Uganda

02/16/2022
For further information contact:

Tullow Oil plc
(London) 		Murray Consultants
(Dublin)
IR: Nicola Rogers, Matt Evans
Media: George Cazenove 		(+353 1 498 0300)
Pat Walsh
Joe Heron

Notes to Editors

Tullow Oil plc

Tullow is an independent oil & gas, exploration and production group, quoted on the London, Irish and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW). The Group has interests in over 30 exploration and production licences across eight countries. In March 2021, Tullow committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.tullowoil.com.

Follow Tullow on:

Disclaimer

Tullow Oil plc published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 11:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TULLOW OIL PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 311 M - -
Net income 2021 148 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 953 M 953 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart TULLOW OIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Tullow Oil plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TULLOW OIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,67 $
Average target price 0,86 $
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rahul Dhir Chief Executive Officer-Designate
George Leslie Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Phuthuma Freedom Nhleko Chairman
Sandy Stash EVP-Safety, Operations & Engineering
Mark Stuart MacFarlane Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TULLOW OIL PLC5.81%953
CONOCOPHILLIPS24.24%116 785
EOG RESOURCES, INC.24.85%64 891
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.46%61 873
CNOOC LIMITED20.80%55 507
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY20.51%53 509