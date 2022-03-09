Tullow Oil : Full Year Results 2021

Tullow Oil plc ("Tullow"), the independent oil and gas exploration and production group ("Group"), announces its Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2021. Details of a management presentation, webcast and conference call are available on the last page of this announcement or visit the Group's website www.tullowoil.com.

Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer, Tullow Oil plc, commented today:

"Following a transformational 2021, in which Tullow successfully refinanced its balance sheet, drilled highly productive wells in Ghana and demonstrated operational excellence and financial discipline across the Group, we are now concentrating on the successful delivery of our long-term business plan. This year will see a great deal of activity at our flagship Jubilee field with investment in new infrastructure and new

wells to grow production in the near term and we are taking on the operation and maintenance of the FPSO. At TEN, we will drill two important, strategic wells that will help define our future plans for the fields and we will continue to build production in Gabon. I also expect us to make tangible progress towards our ambitious target of achieving Net Zero by 2030. With additional opportunities to deliver value

across our portfolio, including gas commercialisation in Ghana, our revised Kenya development project and an exciting well in a proven play in Guyana, we are well-placed to deliver value from our assets and to grow our business."

2021 FULL YEAR RESULTS SUMMARY

Revenue of $1,273 million; gross profit of $634 million; loss after tax of $81 million primarily driven by exploration costs written off, impairments, restructuring costs and other provisions.

Underlying operating cash flow 1 of $711 million and free cash flow 1 of $245 million.

of $711 million and free cash flow of $245 million. Capital and decommissioning expenditure of $263 million 1 and $69 million respectively.

and $69 million respectively. Net debt at year-end of $2.1 billion; gearing of 2.2x 1 net debt/EBITDAX; liquidity headroom of $0.9 billion.

net debt/EBITDAX; liquidity headroom of $0.9 billion. Group working interest production averaged 59.2 kboepd, in line with guidance with notable production growth from Jubilee in Ghana and Simba in Gabon, but lower production than expected from TEN and Espoir.

In Ghana, strong performance delivered across key operational areas of FPSO uptime, water injection and gas processing. Drilling recommenced in April, with four wells and a workover successfully completed, ahead of plan.

Commitment made to becoming Net Zero on Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and to eliminate routine flaring in Ghana by 2025.

Received $133 million from divestment of non-core interests in Equatorial Guinea and the Dussafu Marin Permit in Gabon.

Comprehensive debt refinancing completed in May, with new $1.8 billion five-year Senior Secured Notes; a new undrawn $500 million revolving credit facility provides strong liquidity headroom.

Continued focus on costs helped achieve c.25% year-on-year reduction in administrative expenses to $64 million; operating costs reduced to $269 million (2020: $332 million), driven by lower facilities operations and maintenance costs in Ghana, as well as asset disposals.

Phuthuma Nhleko appointed Chair of Tullow, succeeding Dorothy Thompson who stepped down on 31 December 2021.

2021 key financial results

2021 2020 Total revenue ($m) 1,273 1,396 Gross profit ($m) 634 403 Loss after tax ($m) (81) (1,222) Free cash flow ($m)1 245 432 Net debt ($m)1 2,131 2,376 Gearing (times)1 2.2 3.0

1 Alternative performance measures are reconciled on pages 31 to 34.

2022 OUTLOOK

Group working interest oil production guidance remains 55 to 61 kboepd based on Tullow's existing equity interests in TEN and Jubilee. This forecast will be adjusted following completion of the pre-emption of the sale of Occidental Petroleum's interest in Ghana to Kosmos Energy. The estimated full year impact of the completed pre-emption would be an addition of c.5 kboepd (net) to the Group's 2022 production forecast, adjusted for completion timing.

Full year underlying operating cash flow 1 guidance remains c.$750 million, assuming $75/bbl for the remainder of the year.

guidance remains c.$750 million, assuming $75/bbl for the remainder of the year. Full year free cash flow guidance remains c.$100 million assuming $75/bbl for the remainder of the year; year-to-date cash flow positively impacted by oil prices at the start of the year, largely offsetting the one-off impact of a $76 million payment to HiTec Vision in relation to the purchase of Spring Energy in 2013, following an arbitral decision in HiTec Vision's favour. Material cash flow contribution secured in February with receipt of $75 million contingent consideration following Final Investment Decision (FID) in Uganda.

Capex of c.$350 million, split c.$270 million in Ghana, c.$30 million for non-operated portfolio, c.$5 million in Kenya, and exploration spend of c.$45 million. Decommissioning spend is expected to be c.$100 million.

Three new wells at Jubilee and three new wells at the TEN fields planned, including two strategic wells at TEN to further define future development plans, as well as investment in infrastructure for the undeveloped Jubilee South East and North East areas.

Tullow will self-operate the Jubilee FPSO from mid-2022 onwards, following the scheduled end of the contract with MODEC, enabling the Group to realise further efficiency improvements and cost savings.

Tullow expects to secure a gas commercialisation agreement in Ghana which will come into effect once all foundation gas volumes have been delivered; this is forecast to occur before year-end.

In Kenya, a revised Field Development Plan was submitted in late 2021 and discussions are progressing with potential strategic partners.

In mid-2022 Tullow will participate in the Repsol operated Beebei-Potaro well, which is a follow-up to the Carapa light oil discovery made in 2020 in the Kanuku licence, offshore Guyana.

Work plan in place to progress towards Net Zero target, focusing on gas compression facilities on the Jubilee FPSO; MOU signed with the Ghana Forestry Commission to identify and develop nature-based carbon offset projects in Ghana to offset hard to abate and residual emissions.

