Tullow Oil : Jeremy Wilson to retire from the Tullow Board

10/20/2022 | 02:20am EDT
Tullow Oil plc (Tullow) announces that Jeremy Wilson, non-executive Director, has today completed nine years on the Board of Tullow and he will retire at the conclusion of the final Board meeting of the year, scheduled for 30 November 2022.

In accordance with Provision 10 of the UK Corporate Governance Code, Jeremy ceases to be considered an independent Director of Tullow today. Accordingly, he has stepped down as Senior Independent non-executive Director and from the Nominations, Remuneration and Audit Committees. Martin Greenslade, non-executive Director, today replaces Jeremy as Senior Independent non-executive Director and is appointed a member of the Nominations and Remuneration Committees. Genevieve Sangudi, non-executive Director, is appointed a member of the Audit Committee.

The Board is currently undertaking its annual Board evaluation, which is reviewing, among others matters, the size and composition of the Board and its Committees.

Phuthuma Nhleko, Chairman of Tullow Oil Plc, commented today:

"Jeremy has been a source of wise counsel to me since I became Chairman of Tullow at the beginning of this year. I also know that my predecessors and our executive leadership have benefitted greatly from his advice, his experience and his expertise over the past nine years, a period in which Tullow has gone through many changes. When Jeremy retires from the Board on 30 November 2022, he does so with our heartfelt thanks and appreciation, and with all best wishes for the future."

Disclaimer

Tullow Oil plc published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 06:18:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
