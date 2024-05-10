Tullow Oil plc is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas, exploration and production company. The Company's primary activity is the discovery and production of oil and gas. The Company operates through four segments: Ghana, Non-operated, Kenya and Exploration. It has exploration, development and production assets across Africa and South America. Its Non-operated producing assets include Uganda. It has over 30 licenses across eight countries in Africa and South America, which include Cote dâIvoire, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritania, United Kingdom, Argentina and Guyana. Its production assets are in West Africa, with offshore production from Ghana, Gabon and Cote dâIvoire. The Company's subsidiaries include Hardman Oil and Gas Pty Ltd, Hardman Resources Pty Ltd, Tullow Mozambique Limited, Tullow Oil SPE Limited, Planet Oil International Limited, Tullow Congo Limited, Tullow Uganda Holdings Pty Ltd, Tullow Gabon Holdings Limited, Tullow Oil Limited and others.