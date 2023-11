Tullow Oil plc specializes in oil and gas exploration, production, and marketing across Africa and South America. In 2020, daily production was 74,900 barrels of oil. The group has interests in 53 exploration and production licences across 11 countries. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ghana (68.9%), Gabon (19.7%), Equatorial Guinea (8.4%) and Côte d'Ivoire (3%).