TULLOW OIL PLC

TULLOW OIL PLC

(TLW)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/09 11:35:01 am
51.96 GBX   -1.70%
Earnings Flash (TLW.L) TULLOW OIL Reports FY20 Revenue $1.4B
MT
Earnings Flash (TLW.L) TULLOW OIL Posts FY20 Loss $-0.8660
MT
TULLOW OIL  : 2020 Full Year Results
PU
Tullow Oil expects $500 million 2021 cashflow at $50/bbl oil price

03/10/2021 | 02:06am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - West Africa-focused Tullow Oil said on Wednesday it expected to generate $500 million in operating cashflow this year at an oil price of $50 a barrel, which is around $15 a barrel below the current price.

Tullow reported 2020 operating cashflow of $598 million and an after-tax loss of $1.2 billion after writing off exploration assets and other impairments.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
