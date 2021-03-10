Tullow Oil : 2020 Full Year Results

2020 FULL YEAR results Summary

Group working interest production averaged 74,900 bopd, in line with expectations

Revenue of $1,396 million; gross profit of $403 million; loss after tax of $1,222 million

Loss after tax driven by non-cash exploration write-offs and impairments totalling $1,237 million pre-tax

Underlying operating cash flow of $598 million 2 and pre-financing cash flow of $625 million 2

$575 million Uganda asset sale to Total completed in November 2020; $75 million contingent payment expected in 2021

long term business plan

10-year business plan presented at a Capital Markets Day on 25 November 2020 (CMD) to deliver material value and cash flow

Business plan to generate c.$7 billion underlying operating cash flow and c.$4 billion pre-financing cash flow @ $55/bbl

Material upside to oil price with business plan generating an additional $1.5 billion of pre-financing cash flow @ $65/bbl

Over 90% of capital to focus on West African producing assets; options being worked to unlock value in Kenya and South America

Cost focus is delivering annual savings of >$125 million through 53% headcount reduction, outsourcing and other efficiencies

A strong foundation has been created to address near-term debt maturities and reduce gearing to 1-2x net debt/EBITDAX

2P reserves increased to 260 mmboe representing a 2020 reserves replacement ratio of c.160%, underpinning the business plan

2021 outlook

Group working interest oil production year-to-date in line with expectations; full year guidance of 60,000 - 66,000 bopd

Underlying operating cash flow and pre-financing cash flow expected to be c.$0.5 billion and c.$0.2 billion respectively at $50/bbl

Every $10/bbl increase in the oil price delivers c.$100 million incremental pre-financing cash flow up to $75/bbl

Capex of c.$265 million; decommissioning of c.$100 million; Ghana drilling programme with four wells in 2021 to start in April

Sale of interests in Equatorial Guinea and Dussafu in Gabon for up to $180 million agreed; completion expected in H1

Suriname exploration well result expected early in Q2; focused on prospect maturation across the exploration portfolio

In Kenya, a comprehensive review of the development concept is being completed to assess future strategic options

The Tullow Board has committed to the Group becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030

refinancing update

Tullow has been reviewing its business plan and operating strategy with its creditors and their advisers. The plan is expected to generate material cash flow and create a solid foundation to address near-term debt maturities. Tullow's low-cost asset base is leveraged to oil price upside. As part of the ongoing refinancing discussions, Tullow has now received approval for a new debt capacity amount under the Reserve Based Lending facility ('RBL') of $1.7 billion. With this new debt capacity agreed, Tullow has liquidity headroom and free cash of c.$0.9 billion. The combination of strong business delivery, increased liquidity, recent asset sales and higher commodity prices is providing a positive impetus to constructive discussions with creditors. The Group is confident that a mutually satisfactory agreement on debt refinancing can be reached in the first half of this year.

2020 key financial results

2020 2019 Total revenue ($m) 1,396 1,683 Gross profit ($m) 403 759 Loss after tax ($m) (1,222) (1,694) Free cash flow ($m) 432 355 Net debt ($m) 2,376 2,806 Gearing (times) 3.0 2.0

Operational Review

Production, Reserves and Resources

In 2020, Tullow's West Africa oil assets performed in line with expectations delivering average working interest oil production of 74,900 bopd. In 2021, working interest oil production is expected to average between 60,000 and 66,000 bopd. This forecast will be adjusted for the sales of the Equatorial Guinea and Dussafu assets once these transactions complete. As laid out at the Group's CMD, investment focused on the Group's cash generative producing assets in West Africa is expected to increase production in 2022 and sustain it for the longer term.

Tullow's audited 2P reserves have increased from 243 mmboe at the end of 2019 to 260 mmboe at the end of 2020. Based on 27 mmboe of 2020 production, this represents an organic reserves replacement ratio of c.160%, underpinning the business plan presented at the CMD. This was largely driven by a 31.5 mmboe increase at Jubilee following improved field performance and the acceleration of development projects in the new plan. Tullow's audited 2C resources decreased from 1,102 mmboe to 640 mmboe, largely resulting from the Uganda asset sale.

Group average working interest production FY 2020 FY 2021 guidance Ghana 52.4 40.5 Jubilee 29.5 24.3 TEN 23.0 16.2 Equatorial Guinea 4.8 4.8 Gabon 15.5 15.4 Côte d'Ivoire 2.1 2.3 Oil production 74.9 63.0

