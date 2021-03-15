Log in
Tullow Oil : 3,216KB

03/15/2021 | 06:21am EDT
Disclaimer

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the usual risk factors and uncertainties associated with the oil and gas exploration and production business.

Whilst Tullow believes the expectations reflected herein to be reasonable in light of the information available to them at this time, the actual outcome may be materially different owing to factors beyond the Group's control or within the Group's control where, for example, the Group decides on a change of plan or strategy.

The Group undertakes no obligation to revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any changes in the Group's expectations or any change in circumstances, events or the Group's plans and strategy. Accordingly no reliance may be placed on the figures contained in such forward looking statements

Tullow Oil plc | 2020 Full Year Results

Slide 2

2020 Full Year Results

Agenda

OVERVIEW

Tullow Oil plc | 2020 Full Year Results

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tullow Oil plc published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 10:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 302 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 408 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 200 M 1 199 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
EV / Sales 2021 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 879
Free-Float 79,3%
Technical analysis trends TULLOW OIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 0,61 $
Last Close Price 0,85 $
Spread / Highest target 200%
Spread / Average Target -27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rahul Dhir Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
George Leslie Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dorothy Carrington Thompson Non-Executive Chairman
Sandy Stash EVP-Safety, Operations & Engineering
Mark Stuart MacFarlane Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TULLOW OIL PLC105.61%1 199
CONOCOPHILLIPS48.01%80 187
CNOOC LIMITED25.07%51 626
EOG RESOURCES, INC.50.39%43 767
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED31.42%38 169
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY45.43%35 872
