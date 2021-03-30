Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tullow Oil plc    TLW   GB0001500809

TULLOW OIL PLC

(TLW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/29 11:35:26 am
49.34 GBX   -1.79%
02:11aTULLOW OIL  : Annual Report and Accounts
PU
02:09aTULLOW OIL  : 5,605kb
PU
03/23LATAMOIL : Disappointment offshore Suriname
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tullow Oil : 5,605KB

03/30/2021 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Contents

About this report

3

Tullow's suite of Sustainability Reporting 4

About Tullow Oil 5

Message from our CEO 6

Our sustainability framework 7

Our governance framework 8

Aligning our goals 9

2020 Sustainability highlights 12

Safe operations 13

Occupational health and safety 14

Process safety 16

Shared prosperity 17

Stakeholder engagement 18

Optimising local content 19

Skills and enterprise development 20 Skills development and preparing

people for jobs 23

Environmental stewardship 24

Climate resilience 25

Waste management 28

Energy efficiency 29

Equality and transparency 30

Governance, compliance & ethical conduct 31

Human Rights 32

2020 total socio-economic contribution 32

Our people 33

Localisation 37

Policies & Data 39

About this report

Tullow's 2020 Sustainability Report complements our 2020 Annual Report disclosure and provides further details of our environmental and social performance over the past year. This Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards (2016) core option. GRI Standards represent the most widely used sustainability reporting framework in the world today. GRI principles have informed our reporting approach: materiality (the issues relevant to our most significant impacts and which are of most importance to stakeholders), stakeholder inclusiveness (responding to stakeholder expectations and interests), sustainability context (presenting our performance in the wider context of sustainability issues) and completeness (inclusion of all the information which reflects significant economic impacts to enable stakeholders to assess our performance).

Our disclosure was also informed by the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association (IPIECA) Oil and Gas Industry Guidance on Voluntary Sustainability Reporting and the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board.

Tullow's key findings in response to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures are covered in the Annual Report and this Sustainability Report and additionally are covered in full in a separate report: ClimateRisk and Resilience report.

Quantitative data in this report relates to the 2020 calendar year and covers our global operations unless otherwise stated. Tullow's Greenhouse Gas emissions data from its operated assets has been externally assured and this year, we have also published Tullow Oil's 'GHG Emissions scope & calculation methodology'. You can find a link to the assurance statement here. Our basis for reporting (all data collection methodologies) are noted in a separate document available for download here. We welcome your feedback and invite you to send comments to: sustainability@tullowoil.com

Tullow's suite of Sustainability Reporting

2020 Sustainability Report

2020 Annual Report

Climate Risk &

Code of Ethical Conduct

2020 Payments to

Resilience Report 2020

Government Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tullow Oil plc published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TULLOW OIL PLC
02:11aTULLOW OIL  : Annual Report and Accounts
PU
02:09aTULLOW OIL  : 5,605kb
PU
03/23LATAMOIL : Disappointment offshore Suriname
AQ
03/19TULLOW OIL  : Well Update, Suriname
AQ
03/18PANORO ENERGY  : Update on completion of acquisitions
AQ
03/18TULLOW OIL  : Well Update - Suriname
PU
03/18TULLOW OIL PLC  : Crossing thresholds
CO
03/17TULLOW OIL  : 3,147kb
PU
03/17TULLOW OIL PLC  : Crossing thresholds
CO
03/16Sterling Energy Appoints Former Tullow Oil Executives as CEO, COO
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 302 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 408 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,81x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 964 M 964 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,58x
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 879
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart TULLOW OIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Tullow Oil plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TULLOW OIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 0,60 $
Last Close Price 0,68 $
Spread / Highest target 274%
Spread / Average Target -11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -98,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rahul Dhir Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
George Leslie Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dorothy Carrington Thompson Non-Executive Chairman
Sandy Stash EVP-Safety, Operations & Engineering
Mark Stuart MacFarlane Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TULLOW OIL PLC66.80%1 191
CONOCOPHILLIPS34.63%78 791
CNOOC LIMITED16.99%52 432
EOG RESOURCES, INC.47.66%43 394
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED27.53%38 192
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY44.71%35 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ