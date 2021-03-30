Tullow Oil : 5,605KB

Contents

About this report

3

Tullow's suite of Sustainability Reporting 4

About Tullow Oil 5

Message from our CEO 6

Our sustainability framework 7

Our governance framework 8

Aligning our goals 9

2020 Sustainability highlights 12

Safe operations 13

Occupational health and safety 14

Process safety 16

Shared prosperity 17

Stakeholder engagement 18

Optimising local content 19

Skills and enterprise development 20 Skills development and preparing

people for jobs 23

Environmental stewardship 24

Climate resilience 25

Waste management 28

Energy efficiency 29

Equality and transparency 30

Governance, compliance & ethical conduct 31

Human Rights 32

2020 total socio-economic contribution 32

Our people 33

Localisation 37

Policies & Data 39

About this report

Tullow's 2020 Sustainability Report complements our 2020 Annual Report disclosure and provides further details of our environmental and social performance over the past year. This Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards (2016) core option. GRI Standards represent the most widely used sustainability reporting framework in the world today. GRI principles have informed our reporting approach: materiality (the issues relevant to our most significant impacts and which are of most importance to stakeholders), stakeholder inclusiveness (responding to stakeholder expectations and interests), sustainability context (presenting our performance in the wider context of sustainability issues) and completeness (inclusion of all the information which reflects significant economic impacts to enable stakeholders to assess our performance).

Our disclosure was also informed by the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association (IPIECA) Oil and Gas Industry Guidance on Voluntary Sustainability Reporting and the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board.

Tullow's key findings in response to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures are covered in the Annual Report and this Sustainability Report and additionally are covered in full in a separate report: ClimateRisk and Resilience report.

Quantitative data in this report relates to the 2020 calendar year and covers our global operations unless otherwise stated. Tullow's Greenhouse Gas emissions data from its operated assets has been externally assured and this year, we have also published Tullow Oil's 'GHG Emissions scope & calculation methodology'. You can find a link to the assurance statement here. Our basis for reporting (all data collection methodologies) are noted in a separate document available for download here. We welcome your feedback and invite you to send comments to: sustainability@tullowoil.com

Tullow's suite of Sustainability Reporting

2020 Sustainability Report

2020 Annual Report