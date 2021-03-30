Tullow Oil : Annual Report and Accounts

30 March 2021 - Following the release on 10 March 2021 of the Company's preliminary full year results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the 'Preliminary Announcement'), the Company announces it has published its Annual Report and Accounts for this period (the 'Annual Report and Accounts').

A copy of the Annual Reports and Accounts are available to view on the Company's website: www.tullowoil.com

The Company is also pleased to announce it has published its Sustainability Report and Climate Risk & Resilience Report, which is also available on the Company's website: www.tullowoil.com.

The Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting will be on a date to be confirmed in due course.

In accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5(2)(b), additional information is set out in the appendices to this announcement. This information is extracted in full unedited text from the Annual Report and Accounts.

The Preliminary Announcement included a set of condensed financial statements and a fair review of the development and performance of the business and position of the Company and its group.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

In addition, all of the above documents have been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the Ghana Stock Exchange, and therefore will shortly be available for inspection at Euronext Dublin (Exchange Buildings, Foster Place, Dublin 2) and will be available to shareholders located in Ghana by contacting the Company's registrar: Central Securities Depository (GH) Limited, 4th Floor, Cedi House, PMB CT 465 Cantonments, Accra, Ghana (Telephone: +233 (0)302 906 576).