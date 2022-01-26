Tullow Oil sees 2021 free cashflow at $250 mln

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - West Africa-focused Tullow Oil
expects its 2021 free cashflow to come in higher than
previously forecast at $250 million and expects this year's cash
flow to come in at $100 million at an oil price of $75 a barrel,
it said on Wednesday.
Tullow, with a market capitalisation of around $1 billion as
of Tuesday, is focusing on reducing its $2.1 billion debt pile
and has hedged 50%-75% of its output of around 60,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day between $51 and $78 a barrel to 2024.
The hedging cost is between $1.6 and $2 per barrel, it said.
Benchmark crude oil futures are trading near $90 a
barrel, with much of last year's third quarter above $80. Tullow
had said in November it saw its 2021 free cashflow at $100
million.
"(2021) free cash flow is expected to be c.$250 million,
ahead of guidance, driven by continued focus on costs,
supportive oil prices in the latter parts of 2021 and favourable
working capital movements," Tullow said in a trading statement.
It is due to report full-year results on March 9.
Tullow is seeking new investors for its yet to be developed
projects in Guyana and Kenya, having submitted a revamped $3.4
billion development plan for some of its onshore Kenyan
oilfields last month, it said.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Louise Heavens)