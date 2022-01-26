Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tullow Oil plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLW   GB0001500809

TULLOW OIL PLC

(TLW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/25 11:35:18 am
56.84 GBX   +5.89%
02:46aTullow Oil Expects $1.3 Billion In FY21 Revenue, Provides 2022 Guidance
MT
02:36aTULLOW OIL : 131kb
PU
02:22aTullow Oil sees 2021 free cashflow at $250 mln
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tullow Oil sees 2021 free cashflow at $250 mln

01/26/2022 | 02:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - West Africa-focused Tullow Oil expects its 2021 free cashflow to come in higher than previously forecast at $250 million and expects this year's cash flow to come in at $100 million at an oil price of $75 a barrel, it said on Wednesday.

Tullow, with a market capitalisation of around $1 billion as of Tuesday, is focusing on reducing its $2.1 billion debt pile and has hedged 50%-75% of its output of around 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day between $51 and $78 a barrel to 2024.

The hedging cost is between $1.6 and $2 per barrel, it said.

Benchmark crude oil futures are trading near $90 a barrel, with much of last year's third quarter above $80. Tullow had said in November it saw its 2021 free cashflow at $100 million.

"(2021) free cash flow is expected to be c.$250 million, ahead of guidance, driven by continued focus on costs, supportive oil prices in the latter parts of 2021 and favourable working capital movements," Tullow said in a trading statement.

It is due to report full-year results on March 9.

Tullow is seeking new investors for its yet to be developed projects in Guyana and Kenya, having submitted a revamped $3.4 billion development plan for some of its onshore Kenyan oilfields last month, it said. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.34% 542.97 Delayed Quote.0.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.34% 88.3 Delayed Quote.13.75%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.36% 177 Delayed Quote.0.83%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.06% 468.5957 Delayed Quote.10.77%
TULLOW OIL PLC 5.89% 56.84 Delayed Quote.22.37%
WTI 0.22% 85.491 Delayed Quote.13.90%
All news about TULLOW OIL PLC
02:46aTullow Oil Expects $1.3 Billion In FY21 Revenue, Provides 2022 Guidance
MT
02:36aTULLOW OIL : 131kb
PU
02:22aTullow Oil sees 2021 free cashflow at $250 mln
RE
02:16aTULLOW OIL : January Trading Statement & Operational Update
PU
2021TULLOW OIL PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
2021Tullow Oil Chair to Exit by End of Year, Successor Named
MT
2021Tullow Oil plc Announces Board Changes
CI
2021RBC Raises Tullow Oil To Sector Perform From Underperform, Lifts PT
MT
2021WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Brace for a rate hike
2021JP Morgan Ups Tullow Oil To Overweight From Neutral, Raises PT
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TULLOW OIL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 377 M - -
Net income 2021 160 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 099 M 1 098 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart TULLOW OIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Tullow Oil plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TULLOW OIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 0,77 $
Average target price 0,83 $
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rahul Dhir Chief Executive Officer-Designate
George Leslie Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Phuthuma Freedom Nhleko Chairman
Sandy Stash EVP-Safety, Operations & Engineering
Mark Stuart MacFarlane Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TULLOW OIL PLC22.37%1 098
CONOCOPHILLIPS20.68%114 893
EOG RESOURCES, INC.20.39%62 574
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED19.72%59 639
CNOOC LIMITED15.07%52 990
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY17.19%52 035