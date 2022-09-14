Advanced search
    TLW   GB0001500809

TULLOW OIL PLC

(TLW)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-13 am EDT
49.70 GBX   -0.56%
02:05aTullow Oil sticks to Capricorn merger plans, $200 mln FY cashflow guidance
RE
02:04aEarnings Flash (TLW.L) TULLOW OIL Posts H1 EPS $0.18
MT
02:04aEarnings Flash (TLW.L) TULLOW OIL Reports H1 Revenue $846M
MT
Tullow Oil sticks to Capricorn merger plans, $200 mln FY cashflow guidance

09/14/2022 | 02:05am EDT
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Africa-focused Tullow Oil said on Wednesday it would stick to the current form of its plan all-share merger plan with Capricorn Energy, shrugging off criticism from some Capricorn investors who say the deal undervalues the company.

Tullow reiterated its guidance for full-year free cash flow of $200 million at an oil price of $95 a barrel, after recording $205 million negative cash flow in the first half after an acquisition and an arbitration payment.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC 0.08% 242.2 Delayed Quote.28.62%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -3.25% 440.45 Real-time Quote.-15.29%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.81% 92.67 Delayed Quote.18.64%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.76% 144.27 Real-time Quote.-14.50%
TULLOW OIL PLC -0.56% 49.7 Delayed Quote.7.00%
WTI -0.78% 86.897 Delayed Quote.16.83%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 751 M - -
Net income 2022 387 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 976 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 824 M 824 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 378
Free-Float 71,6%
