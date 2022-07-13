Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Tullow Oil plc
  News
  Summary
    TLW   GB0001500809

TULLOW OIL PLC

(TLW)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-12 am EDT
43.86 GBX   +0.46%
Tullow expects FY cashflow of $200 million, with H1 neutral cashflow
RE
Petrofac continues growth in Africa with Tullow's Jubilee award
AQ
Tullow Oil Selects Petrofac to Provide Operations Services for Ghana Oil Field Development
MT
Summary 
All News

Tullow expects FY cashflow of $200 million, with H1 neutral cashflow

07/13/2022 | 02:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Worker walks at a Tullow Oil explorational drilling site in Lokichar

(Reuters) - Africa-focused Tullow Oil said on Wednesday it expected to make $200 million in free cashflow this year at an average oil price of $95 a barrel, guiding that it sees no cashflow in the first half after an arbitration payment and an acquisition.

Tullow said a shareholder prospectus for its planned merger with Capricorn Energy will likely be published in the fourth quarter, with a vote on the deal around the end of the year.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla)


© Reuters 2022
02:13aTullow expects FY cashflow of $200 million, with H1 neutral cashflow
RE
07/05Petrofac continues growth in Africa with Tullow's Jubilee award
AQ
07/04Tullow Oil Selects Petrofac to Provide Operations Services for Ghana Oil Field Developm..
MT
06/30TULLOW OIL PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/27DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - TULLOW OIL PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
06/22JPMorgan Restarts Tullow Oil Coverage With Overweight Rating
MT
06/22TULLOW OIL PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/13Capricorn Energy, Tullow Shareholder Legal & General Rebuffs Merger Plan
MT
06/13Shareholder LGIM says has 'strong reservations' about Capricorn, Tullow merger
RE
06/09Moody's Upgrades Tullow Oil's Outlook To Positive Amid All-share Merger With Capricorn ..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 712 M - -
Net income 2022 393 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 921 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 751 M 751 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 378
Free-Float 71,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,52 $
Average target price 0,95 $
Spread / Average Target 82,2%
Managers and Directors
Rahul Dhir Chief Executive Officer-Designate
Richard Miller Controller
Phuthuma Freedom Nhleko Chairman
Jeremy Richard Wilson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael C. Daly Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TULLOW OIL PLC-5.58%751
CONOCOPHILLIPS15.61%108 567
EOG RESOURCES, INC.12.00%60 738
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED19.20%56 650
CNOOC LIMITED22.54%55 968
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION105.31%55 782