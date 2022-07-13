Tullow expects FY cashflow of $200 million, with H1 neutral cashflow
(Reuters) - Africa-focused Tullow Oil said on Wednesday it expected to make $200 million in free cashflow this year at an average oil price of $95 a barrel, guiding that it sees no cashflow in the first half after an arbitration payment and an acquisition.
Tullow said a shareholder prospectus for its planned merger with Capricorn Energy will likely be published in the fourth quarter, with a vote on the deal around the end of the year.