Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. and its Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

As at and for the Three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2024

(The amounts are expressed in terms of purchasing power of Turkish Lira ('TL') as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise specified)

1 Organization and Nature of Operation

Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. (formerly known as Alçelik Çelik Yapı İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi) ("Tümosan" or "the Company"), was established in 1975 to produce engine parts, transfer organs and similar equipment, but then concentrated its activities on diesel engine and tractor production. Tümosan, which is the first diesel engine producer of Turkey, along with providing diesel engines to tractors produced under the same brand, produced diesel engines for many years for other companies producing diesel vehicles.

The Company was taken into the scope and program of privatization on 18 August 1998 and the shares belonging to Mechanics and Chemistry İnstitution Corporation were transferred to Directorate of Privatization Administration and it was decided that privatization procedures shall be completed within a year.

Four companies participated in the privatization tender of the Company held on 24 April 2000 and at the end of the tender, Anadolu Joint Venture Group took the first place when Konya Selçuklu Joint Venture Group took the second place. At the end of the tender, since the sale contracts forwarded respectively to the ventures could not be signed within the specified time frame, their indemnities were recorded as revenue and the tender could not be concluded positively.

Tümosan, which continued its activities in a more limited frame after the tender, was adhered to Sümer Holding on 7 February 2003. For privatization purposes, the second tender was held in 2004 and Tümosan was acquired by Alçelik Çelik Yapı İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. through asset sale and the takeover was completed on 1 July 2004.

26% of the Company's shares were offered to public at Istanbul Stock Exchange on 5 December 2012. Since 5 December 2012, the shares of the Company are listed at Istanbul Stock Exchange.

The headquarters and factory of the Company is at the following addresses:

Headquarters:

Maltepe Mahallesi Londra Asfaltı Caddesi No:28/1 Topkapı, 34010, Zeytinburnu/İstanbul/Turkey

Factory:

Büyükkayacık Mahallesi Aksaray Çevre Yolu Caddesi No:7/1 Selçuklu/Konya/Turkey Information regarding the Company's shareholding interests and their shares is as follows:

31 March 2024 31 December 2023 Name/ Title Shareholding Shareholding Rates % Rates % Ereğli Tekstil Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. 60,87 60,87 Muzaffer Albayrak 1,74 1,74 Ahmet Albayrak 1,74 1,74 Bayram Albayrak 1,74 1,74 Nuri Albayrak 1,74 1,74 Kazım Albayrak 1,74 1,74 Mustafa Albayrak 1,74 1,74 Halka açık kısım 28,69 28,69 Total 100,00 100,00

The main shareholder of the Company is Ereğli Tekstil Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ("Ereğli Tekstil") which is controlled by Albayrak Family.