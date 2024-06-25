Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş.
and its Subsidiaries
Summary of Consolidated Financial Information
for the Three-Month Interim Period
Ended 31 March 2024
Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş.
and its Subsidiaries
Table of contents
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Other Comprehensive Income Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Notes to the Financial Statements
Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 March 2024
(The amounts are expressed in terms of purchasing power of Turkish Lira ('TL') as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise specified)
Note
Audited
Audited
ASSETS
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4
331.356.270
341.309.269
Financial investments
5
674.003.431
587.352.001
Trade receivables
-Trade receivables from related parties
3
378.322.263
646.243.952
-Trade receivables from non-related parties
7
833.489.606
1.230.965.108
Other receivables
- Other receivables from related parties
3
--
220.010
- Other receivables from non-related parties
8
35.329.369
4.932.936
Inventories
9
2.825.117.456
2.444.902.932
Prepaid expenses
10
247.639.145
223.621.562
Other current assets
17
231.399.442
243.652.743
Total Current Assets
5.556.656.982
5.723.200.513
Non-Current Assets
Other receivables
-Other receivables from non-related parties
8
170.082
195.703
Property, plant and equipment
12
3.777.925.518
3.812.834.889
Intangible assets
13
119.013.471
100.344.277
Investment property
11
86.040.134
86.040.134
Right of use assets
14
38.042.826
50.871.484
Total Non-Current Assets
4.021.192.031
4.050.286.487
Total Assets
9.577.849.013
9.773.487.000
1
Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 March 2024 (continued)
(The amounts are expressed in terms of purchasing power of Turkish Lira ('TL') as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise specified)
Note
Audited
Audited
LIABILITIES
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
Short Term Liabilities
Short term borrowings
6
1.717.931.924
1.510.763.037
Short term portion of long-term borrowings
6
28.952.455
35.252.246
Trade payables
- Trade payables to related parties
3
19.680.109
24.677.250
- Trade payables to non-related parties
7
845.498.087
1.376.146.245
Payables related to employee benefis
16
55.793.367
45.402.541
Other payables
Oyher Payables to Related Parties
8
39.650.307
25.411.298
- Other payables to non-related parties
10
167.880.853
195.417.229
Deferred income
23
83.863.536
95.092.428
Current period tax liability
Short term provisions
16
17.975.000
13.805.481
- Short term provisions for employee benefits
15
51.200.350
59.761.104
- Other short term provisions
14
1.361.407
2.026.819
Total Short Term Liabilities
3.029.787.395
3.383.755.678
Long term borrowings
6
63.017.751
82.485.935
Long term provisions
- Long term provisions for employee benefits
16
30.126.515
25.742.133
Liabilities from leasing transactions
14
12.858.731
14.795.722
Deferred tax liability
23
767.191.439
691.788.918
Total Long Term Liabilities
873.194.436
814.812.708
Total Liabilities
3.902.981.831
4.198.568.386
Equity Attributable to the Owners of the Company
Paid-in share capital
18
115.000.000
115.000.000
Capital adjustment differences
1.221.485.263
1.221.485.263
Share premium
133.669.706
133.669.706
Accumulated other comprehensive income
- Items will not to be reclassified in profit or loss
(23.179.418)
(17.703.661)
Restricted reserves
141.051.908
141.051.908
Retained earnings
3.981.415.398
3.221.965.830
Net profit for the period
105.424.325
759.449.568
Total Equity
5.674.867.182
5.574.918.614
Total Equity and Liabilities
9.577.849.013
9.773.487.000
2
Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss
For the Three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2024
(The amounts are expressed in terms of purchasing power of Turkish Lira ('TL') as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise specified)
Note
Audited
Audited
1 January-
1 January-
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Revenue
19
1.330.017.766
1.862.280.550
Cost of sales (-)
19
(982.177.929)
(1.412.511.096)
Gross profit
347.839.837
449.769.454
General administrative expenses (-)
20
(40.480.282)
(16.206.845)
Marketing expenses (-)
20
(122.623.893)
(161.147.534)
Research and development expenses (-)
20
(20.069.479)
(31.998.805)
Other operating income
23.526.183
70.421.766
Other operating expenses (-)
(37.584.689)
(84.119.764)
Operating profit
150.607.677
226.718.272
Incomes from investment activities
22
200.448.093
--
Expenses from investment activities
--
(67.827.588)
Operating profit before financial expenses, net
351.055.770
158.890.684
Financial income
21
27.094.989
20.655.128
Financial expenses (-)
21
(259.230.759)
(38.618.354)
Net monetary position gain /(loss)
88.903.546
110.555.916
Profit before tax
207.823.546
251.483.374
Taxbexpense
23
(102.399.221)
(108.712.229)
- Current tax expense for the period
(25.171.448)
(44.360.892)
- Deferred tax income
(77.227.773)
(64.351.337)
Profit for the period
105.424.325
142.771.145
Distribution of net profit for the period
Equity holders of the Company
105.424.325
142.771.145
Non-controlling interest
--
--
Number of shares
24
115.000.000
115.000.000
Earnings per share
24
0,92
1,24
3
Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Other Comprehensive Income For the Three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2024
(The amounts are expressed in terms of purchasing power of Turkish Lira ('TL') as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise specified)
Note
Audited
Audited
1 January-
1 January-
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Profit for the period
105.424.325
142.771.145
Other comprehensive income
Not to be reclassified to profit or loss
- Actuarial differences
16
(7.301.009)
(20.785.802)
- Deferred tax income / (expense)
23
1.825.252
4.157.160
Total other comprehensive income
(5.475.757)
(16.628.642)
Total comprehensive income
99.948.568
126.142.503
Distribution of net profit for the period
Equity holders of the Company
Non-controlling interest
4
Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Change in Equity
For the Three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2024
(The amounts are expressed in terms of purchasing power of Turkish Lira ('TL') as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise specified)
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Income and
Expenses Not to be
Reclassified to Profit
or Loss
Accumulated
Restricted
Remeasurement
Paid-In
Differences
Share
Reserves
Retained
Net Profit for
Gains/Losses on
Total Equity
Share
in Capital
Premiums
Appropriated
Earnings
the Period
Defined Benefit
Capital
Adjustment
Plans
from Profit
Balance at 1 January 2023
115.000.000
1.221.485.263
133.669.706
(9.599.469)
141.051.908
2.776.431.757
445.534.073
4.823.573.238
Transfers
--
--
--
--
--
445.534.073
(445.534.073)
--
Profit for the period
--
--
--
--
--
--
142.771.145
142.771.145
Other comprehensive income
--
--
--
(16.628.644)
--
--
--
(16.628.644)
Actuarial differences
--
--
--
(16.628.644)
--
--
--
(16.628.644)
Balance at 31 March 2023
115.000.000
1.221.485.263
133.669.706
(26.228.113)
141.051.908
3.221.965.830
142.771.145
4.949.715.739
Balance at 1 January 2024
115.000.000
1.221.485.263
133.669.706
(17.703.661)
141.051.908
3.221.965.830
759.449.568
5.574.918.614
Transfers
--
--
--
--
--
759.449.568
(759.449.568)
--
Profit for the period
--
--
--
--
--
--
105.424.325
105.424.325
Other comprehensive income
--
--
--
(5.475.757)
--
--
--
(5.475.757)
Actuarial differences
--
--
--
(5.475.757)
--
--
--
(5.475.757)
Balance at 31 March 2024
115.000.000
1.221.485.263
133.669.706
(23.179.418)
141.051.908
3.981.415.398
105.424.325
5.674.867.182
5
Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flow
For the Three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2024
(The amounts are expressed in terms of purchasing power of Turkish Lira ('TL') as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise specified)
Note
Audited
Audited
1 January-
1 January-
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Net profit for the period
105.424.325
142.771.145
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to net profit:
Depreciation and amortization
12,13,14
83.878.542
71.013.819
Provision for employee benefits
16
3.502.208
2.919.461
Fair value changes of financial investments
-Adjustments for fair value losses (gains) on financial assets
24
(200.448.093)
67.827.588
Tax (income)/ losses
25
102.399.221
108.712.229
Interest income
23,24
(27.094.989)
(20.655.128)
Provision of itigation and guarantee
15
764.114
18.235.672
Provisions for unused vacation
16
6.195.980
1.947.028
Provision of impairment/ (cancellation) of inventory
9
--
(1.753.100)
Interest expenses from leases
14
460.994
465.383
Interest expense
23
258.769.765
38.152.971
Monetary gains and losses
(51.984.504)
199.726.344
Operating cash flow before change in assets and liabilities
Changes in assets and liabilities
Change in trade receivables and other receivables
623.258.249
22.221.181
Change in inventories
(380.214.524)
(525.283.316)
Change in prepaid expenses and other current assets and liabilities
(11.764.282)
(60.256.445)
Change in trade payables and other payables
(521.406.290)
124.356.915
Change in payables related employee benefits
10.390.826
21.491.726
Change in deferred income
(27.536.376)
(162.777.271)
Employee severance indemnity paid
16
(3.032.166)
(17.887.077)
Payments related to leasing agreements
14
(875.730)
(794.939)
Taxes received / (paid)
25
55.329.347
54.284.010
Net cash generated / (used) from operations
26.016.617
84.718.196
Investing activities
Changes in financial investments
--
(71.418)
Cash inflows from the sale of shares or debt instruments
113.796.663
(243.795.622)
of other enterprises or funds
Purchases of tangible and intangible assets
12,13
(54.809.707)
(27.552.156)
Sales of tangible assets
--
77.981
Net cash generated / (used) in investing activities
58.986.956
(271.341.215)
Financing activities
Financial borrowings, net
181.400.912
122.111.654
Interest received
27.094.989
20.655.128
Interest paid
(258.769.765)
(38.152.971)
Net cash provided from financing activities
(50.273.864)
104.613.811
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
34.729.709
(82.009.208)
Inflation effect on cash and cash equivalents
(44.682.708)
(301.811.756)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
4
341.309.269
742.442.622
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
4
331.356.270
358.621.658
6
Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. and its Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements As at and for the Three-MonthPeriod Ended 31 March 2024
(The amounts are expressed in terms of purchasing power of Turkish Lira ('TL') as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise specified)
CONTENTS
2
Basis of Presentation of Financial Statements
10
2.1
Basis of Presentation
10
2.2
Compliance of TFRS
14
2.3
Changes in Accounting Policies
14
2.4
Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors
16
2.5
Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
16
3
Related Party Disclosures
17
4
Cash and Cash Equivalent
20
5
Financial Investments
20
6
Financial Borrowings
20
7
Trade Receivables and Payables
21
8
Other Receivables and Payables
22
9
Inventories
23
10
Prepaid Expenses and Deferred Income
23
11
Investment Properties
23
12
Property, Plant and Equipment
24
13
Intengible Assets
26
14
Leasing Transactions
26
15
Provisions, Contingent Assets and Liabilities
28
16
Employee Benefits
30
17
Other Assets and Liabilities
32
18
Capital, Reserves and Other Equity Items
32
19
Revenue
33
20
Operating Expense
33
21
Finance Income and Expense
34
22
Income and Expense from Investment Activities
34
23
Income Tax
35
24
Earning per Share
36
25
Financial Instruments- Risk Management and Fair Value
36
26
Subsequent Events
39
7
Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. and its Subsidiaries
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
As at and for the Three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2024
(The amounts are expressed in terms of purchasing power of Turkish Lira ('TL') as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise specified)
1 Organization and Nature of Operation
Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. (formerly known as Alçelik Çelik Yapı İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi) ("Tümosan" or "the Company"), was established in 1975 to produce engine parts, transfer organs and similar equipment, but then concentrated its activities on diesel engine and tractor production. Tümosan, which is the first diesel engine producer of Turkey, along with providing diesel engines to tractors produced under the same brand, produced diesel engines for many years for other companies producing diesel vehicles.
The Company was taken into the scope and program of privatization on 18 August 1998 and the shares belonging to Mechanics and Chemistry İnstitution Corporation were transferred to Directorate of Privatization Administration and it was decided that privatization procedures shall be completed within a year.
Four companies participated in the privatization tender of the Company held on 24 April 2000 and at the end of the tender, Anadolu Joint Venture Group took the first place when Konya Selçuklu Joint Venture Group took the second place. At the end of the tender, since the sale contracts forwarded respectively to the ventures could not be signed within the specified time frame, their indemnities were recorded as revenue and the tender could not be concluded positively.
Tümosan, which continued its activities in a more limited frame after the tender, was adhered to Sümer Holding on 7 February 2003. For privatization purposes, the second tender was held in 2004 and Tümosan was acquired by Alçelik Çelik Yapı İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. through asset sale and the takeover was completed on 1 July 2004.
26% of the Company's shares were offered to public at Istanbul Stock Exchange on 5 December 2012. Since 5 December 2012, the shares of the Company are listed at Istanbul Stock Exchange.
The headquarters and factory of the Company is at the following addresses:
Headquarters:
Maltepe Mahallesi Londra Asfaltı Caddesi No:28/1 Topkapı, 34010, Zeytinburnu/İstanbul/Turkey
Factory:
Büyükkayacık Mahallesi Aksaray Çevre Yolu Caddesi No:7/1 Selçuklu/Konya/Turkey Information regarding the Company's shareholding interests and their shares is as follows:
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
Name/ Title
Shareholding
Shareholding
Rates %
Rates %
Ereğli Tekstil Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
60,87
60,87
Muzaffer Albayrak
1,74
1,74
Ahmet Albayrak
1,74
1,74
Bayram Albayrak
1,74
1,74
Nuri Albayrak
1,74
1,74
Kazım Albayrak
1,74
1,74
Mustafa Albayrak
1,74
1,74
Halka açık kısım
28,69
28,69
Total
100,00
100,00
The main shareholder of the Company is Ereğli Tekstil Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ("Ereğli Tekstil") which is controlled by Albayrak Family.
8
