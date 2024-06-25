Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş.

and its Subsidiaries

Summary of Consolidated Financial Information

for the Three-Month Interim Period

Ended 31 March 2024

Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş.

and its Subsidiaries

Table of contents

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Other Comprehensive Income Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Notes to the Financial Statements

Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2024

(The amounts are expressed in terms of purchasing power of Turkish Lira ('TL') as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise specified)

Note

Audited

Audited

ASSETS

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

331.356.270

341.309.269

Financial investments

5

674.003.431

587.352.001

Trade receivables

-Trade receivables from related parties

3

378.322.263

646.243.952

-Trade receivables from non-related parties

7

833.489.606

1.230.965.108

Other receivables

- Other receivables from related parties

3

--

220.010

- Other receivables from non-related parties

8

35.329.369

4.932.936

Inventories

9

2.825.117.456

2.444.902.932

Prepaid expenses

10

247.639.145

223.621.562

Other current assets

17

231.399.442

243.652.743

Total Current Assets

5.556.656.982

5.723.200.513

Non-Current Assets

Other receivables

-Other receivables from non-related parties

8

170.082

195.703

Property, plant and equipment

12

3.777.925.518

3.812.834.889

Intangible assets

13

119.013.471

100.344.277

Investment property

11

86.040.134

86.040.134

Right of use assets

14

38.042.826

50.871.484

Total Non-Current Assets

4.021.192.031

4.050.286.487

Total Assets

9.577.849.013

9.773.487.000

1

Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2024 (continued)

(The amounts are expressed in terms of purchasing power of Turkish Lira ('TL') as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise specified)

Note

Audited

Audited

LIABILITIES

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

Short Term Liabilities

Short term borrowings

6

1.717.931.924

1.510.763.037

Short term portion of long-term borrowings

6

28.952.455

35.252.246

Trade payables

- Trade payables to related parties

3

19.680.109

24.677.250

- Trade payables to non-related parties

7

845.498.087

1.376.146.245

Payables related to employee benefis

16

55.793.367

45.402.541

Other payables

Oyher Payables to Related Parties

8

39.650.307

25.411.298

- Other payables to non-related parties

10

167.880.853

195.417.229

Deferred income

23

83.863.536

95.092.428

Current period tax liability

Short term provisions

16

17.975.000

13.805.481

- Short term provisions for employee benefits

15

51.200.350

59.761.104

- Other short term provisions

14

1.361.407

2.026.819

Total Short Term Liabilities

3.029.787.395

3.383.755.678

Long term borrowings

6

63.017.751

82.485.935

Long term provisions

- Long term provisions for employee benefits

16

30.126.515

25.742.133

Liabilities from leasing transactions

14

12.858.731

14.795.722

Deferred tax liability

23

767.191.439

691.788.918

Total Long Term Liabilities

873.194.436

814.812.708

Total Liabilities

3.902.981.831

4.198.568.386

Equity Attributable to the Owners of the Company

Paid-in share capital

18

115.000.000

115.000.000

Capital adjustment differences

1.221.485.263

1.221.485.263

Share premium

133.669.706

133.669.706

Accumulated other comprehensive income

- Items will not to be reclassified in profit or loss

(23.179.418)

(17.703.661)

Restricted reserves

141.051.908

141.051.908

Retained earnings

3.981.415.398

3.221.965.830

Net profit for the period

105.424.325

759.449.568

Total Equity

5.674.867.182

5.574.918.614

Total Equity and Liabilities

9.577.849.013

9.773.487.000

2

Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss

For the Three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2024

(The amounts are expressed in terms of purchasing power of Turkish Lira ('TL') as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise specified)

Note

Audited

Audited

1 January-

1 January-

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

Revenue

19

1.330.017.766

1.862.280.550

Cost of sales (-)

19

(982.177.929)

(1.412.511.096)

Gross profit

347.839.837

449.769.454

General administrative expenses (-)

20

(40.480.282)

(16.206.845)

Marketing expenses (-)

20

(122.623.893)

(161.147.534)

Research and development expenses (-)

20

(20.069.479)

(31.998.805)

Other operating income

23.526.183

70.421.766

Other operating expenses (-)

(37.584.689)

(84.119.764)

Operating profit

150.607.677

226.718.272

Incomes from investment activities

22

200.448.093

--

Expenses from investment activities

--

(67.827.588)

Operating profit before financial expenses, net

351.055.770

158.890.684

Financial income

21

27.094.989

20.655.128

Financial expenses (-)

21

(259.230.759)

(38.618.354)

Net monetary position gain /(loss)

88.903.546

110.555.916

Profit before tax

207.823.546

251.483.374

Taxbexpense

23

(102.399.221)

(108.712.229)

- Current tax expense for the period

(25.171.448)

(44.360.892)

- Deferred tax income

(77.227.773)

(64.351.337)

Profit for the period

105.424.325

142.771.145

Distribution of net profit for the period

Equity holders of the Company

105.424.325

142.771.145

Non-controlling interest

--

--

Number of shares

24

115.000.000

115.000.000

Earnings per share

24

0,92

1,24

3

Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Other Comprehensive Income For the Three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2024

(The amounts are expressed in terms of purchasing power of Turkish Lira ('TL') as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise specified)

Note

Audited

Audited

1 January-

1 January-

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

Profit for the period

105.424.325

142.771.145

Other comprehensive income

Not to be reclassified to profit or loss

- Actuarial differences

16

(7.301.009)

(20.785.802)

- Deferred tax income / (expense)

23

1.825.252

4.157.160

Total other comprehensive income

(5.475.757)

(16.628.642)

Total comprehensive income

99.948.568

126.142.503

Distribution of net profit for the period

Equity holders of the Company

Non-controlling interest

4

Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Change in Equity

For the Three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2024

(The amounts are expressed in terms of purchasing power of Turkish Lira ('TL') as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise specified)

Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Income and

Expenses Not to be

Reclassified to Profit

or Loss

Accumulated

Restricted

Remeasurement

Paid-In

Differences

Share

Reserves

Retained

Net Profit for

Gains/Losses on

Total Equity

Share

in Capital

Premiums

Appropriated

Earnings

the Period

Defined Benefit

Capital

Adjustment

Plans

from Profit

Balance at 1 January 2023

115.000.000

1.221.485.263

133.669.706

(9.599.469)

141.051.908

2.776.431.757

445.534.073

4.823.573.238

Transfers

--

--

--

--

--

445.534.073

(445.534.073)

--

Profit for the period

--

--

--

--

--

--

142.771.145

142.771.145

Other comprehensive income

--

--

--

(16.628.644)

--

--

--

(16.628.644)

Actuarial differences

--

--

--

(16.628.644)

--

--

--

(16.628.644)

Balance at 31 March 2023

115.000.000

1.221.485.263

133.669.706

(26.228.113)

141.051.908

3.221.965.830

142.771.145

4.949.715.739

Balance at 1 January 2024

115.000.000

1.221.485.263

133.669.706

(17.703.661)

141.051.908

3.221.965.830

759.449.568

5.574.918.614

Transfers

--

--

--

--

--

759.449.568

(759.449.568)

--

Profit for the period

--

--

--

--

--

--

105.424.325

105.424.325

Other comprehensive income

--

--

--

(5.475.757)

--

--

--

(5.475.757)

Actuarial differences

--

--

--

(5.475.757)

--

--

--

(5.475.757)

Balance at 31 March 2024

115.000.000

1.221.485.263

133.669.706

(23.179.418)

141.051.908

3.981.415.398

105.424.325

5.674.867.182

5

Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flow

For the Three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2024

(The amounts are expressed in terms of purchasing power of Turkish Lira ('TL') as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise specified)

Note

Audited

Audited

1 January-

1 January-

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

Net profit for the period

105.424.325

142.771.145

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to net profit:

Depreciation and amortization

12,13,14

83.878.542

71.013.819

Provision for employee benefits

16

3.502.208

2.919.461

Fair value changes of financial investments

-Adjustments for fair value losses (gains) on financial assets

24

(200.448.093)

67.827.588

Tax (income)/ losses

25

102.399.221

108.712.229

Interest income

23,24

(27.094.989)

(20.655.128)

Provision of itigation and guarantee

15

764.114

18.235.672

Provisions for unused vacation

16

6.195.980

1.947.028

Provision of impairment/ (cancellation) of inventory

9

--

(1.753.100)

Interest expenses from leases

14

460.994

465.383

Interest expense

23

258.769.765

38.152.971

Monetary gains and losses

(51.984.504)

199.726.344

Operating cash flow before change in assets and liabilities

Changes in assets and liabilities

Change in trade receivables and other receivables

623.258.249

22.221.181

Change in inventories

(380.214.524)

(525.283.316)

Change in prepaid expenses and other current assets and liabilities

(11.764.282)

(60.256.445)

Change in trade payables and other payables

(521.406.290)

124.356.915

Change in payables related employee benefits

10.390.826

21.491.726

Change in deferred income

(27.536.376)

(162.777.271)

Employee severance indemnity paid

16

(3.032.166)

(17.887.077)

Payments related to leasing agreements

14

(875.730)

(794.939)

Taxes received / (paid)

25

55.329.347

54.284.010

Net cash generated / (used) from operations

26.016.617

84.718.196

Investing activities

Changes in financial investments

--

(71.418)

Cash inflows from the sale of shares or debt instruments

113.796.663

(243.795.622)

of other enterprises or funds

Purchases of tangible and intangible assets

12,13

(54.809.707)

(27.552.156)

Sales of tangible assets

--

77.981

Net cash generated / (used) in investing activities

58.986.956

(271.341.215)

Financing activities

Financial borrowings, net

181.400.912

122.111.654

Interest received

27.094.989

20.655.128

Interest paid

(258.769.765)

(38.152.971)

Net cash provided from financing activities

(50.273.864)

104.613.811

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

34.729.709

(82.009.208)

Inflation effect on cash and cash equivalents

(44.682.708)

(301.811.756)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

4

341.309.269

742.442.622

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

4

331.356.270

358.621.658

6

Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. and its Subsidiaries Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements As at and for the Three-MonthPeriod Ended 31 March 2024

(The amounts are expressed in terms of purchasing power of Turkish Lira ('TL') as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise specified)

CONTENTS

1

Organization and Nature of Operation

8

2

Basis of Presentation of Financial Statements

10

2.1

Basis of Presentation

10

2.2

Compliance of TFRS

14

2.3

Changes in Accounting Policies

14

2.4

Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors

16

2.5

Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

16

3

Related Party Disclosures

17

4

Cash and Cash Equivalent

20

5

Financial Investments

20

6

Financial Borrowings

20

7

Trade Receivables and Payables

21

8

Other Receivables and Payables

22

9

Inventories

23

10

Prepaid Expenses and Deferred Income

23

11

Investment Properties

23

12

Property, Plant and Equipment

24

13

Intengible Assets

26

14

Leasing Transactions

26

15

Provisions, Contingent Assets and Liabilities

28

16

Employee Benefits

30

17

Other Assets and Liabilities

32

18

Capital, Reserves and Other Equity Items

32

19

Revenue

33

20

Operating Expense

33

21

Finance Income and Expense

34

22

Income and Expense from Investment Activities

34

23

Income Tax

35

24

Earning per Share

36

25

Financial Instruments- Risk Management and Fair Value

36

26

Subsequent Events

39

7

Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. and its Subsidiaries

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

As at and for the Three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2024

(The amounts are expressed in terms of purchasing power of Turkish Lira ('TL') as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise specified)

1 Organization and Nature of Operation

Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi A.Ş. (formerly known as Alçelik Çelik Yapı İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi) ("Tümosan" or "the Company"), was established in 1975 to produce engine parts, transfer organs and similar equipment, but then concentrated its activities on diesel engine and tractor production. Tümosan, which is the first diesel engine producer of Turkey, along with providing diesel engines to tractors produced under the same brand, produced diesel engines for many years for other companies producing diesel vehicles.

The Company was taken into the scope and program of privatization on 18 August 1998 and the shares belonging to Mechanics and Chemistry İnstitution Corporation were transferred to Directorate of Privatization Administration and it was decided that privatization procedures shall be completed within a year.

Four companies participated in the privatization tender of the Company held on 24 April 2000 and at the end of the tender, Anadolu Joint Venture Group took the first place when Konya Selçuklu Joint Venture Group took the second place. At the end of the tender, since the sale contracts forwarded respectively to the ventures could not be signed within the specified time frame, their indemnities were recorded as revenue and the tender could not be concluded positively.

Tümosan, which continued its activities in a more limited frame after the tender, was adhered to Sümer Holding on 7 February 2003. For privatization purposes, the second tender was held in 2004 and Tümosan was acquired by Alçelik Çelik Yapı İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. through asset sale and the takeover was completed on 1 July 2004.

26% of the Company's shares were offered to public at Istanbul Stock Exchange on 5 December 2012. Since 5 December 2012, the shares of the Company are listed at Istanbul Stock Exchange.

The headquarters and factory of the Company is at the following addresses:

Headquarters:

Maltepe Mahallesi Londra Asfaltı Caddesi No:28/1 Topkapı, 34010, Zeytinburnu/İstanbul/Turkey

Factory:

Büyükkayacık Mahallesi Aksaray Çevre Yolu Caddesi No:7/1 Selçuklu/Konya/Turkey Information regarding the Company's shareholding interests and their shares is as follows:

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

Name/ Title

Shareholding

Shareholding

Rates %

Rates %

Ereğli Tekstil Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

60,87

60,87

Muzaffer Albayrak

1,74

1,74

Ahmet Albayrak

1,74

1,74

Bayram Albayrak

1,74

1,74

Nuri Albayrak

1,74

1,74

Kazım Albayrak

1,74

1,74

Mustafa Albayrak

1,74

1,74

Halka açık kısım

28,69

28,69

Total

100,00

100,00

The main shareholder of the Company is Ereğli Tekstil Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ("Ereğli Tekstil") which is controlled by Albayrak Family.

8

