Tung Ho Steel : Resolution by the board of directors to make a donation to " Tung Ho Steel Foundation".

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/10 2.Reason for the donation:To execute some art-related events of steel carvings and conference funds. 3.Total amount of the donation:NT$2.5million and 80 tons of scrap steel. 4.Counterparty to the donation:Tung Ho Steel Foundation. 5.Relationship with the Company:The foundation is contributed by our company. 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion:None. 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):None. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The funds will be donated in batches according to the business promotion.