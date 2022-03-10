Tung Ho Steel : Resolution by the board of directors to make a donation to " Tung Ho Steel Foundation".
Provided by: Tung Ho Steel Enterprise Corp.
Date of announcement
2022/03/10
Subject
Resolution by the board of directors to make
a donation to " Tung Ho Steel Foundation".
To which item it meets
paragraph 43
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/10
2.Reason for the donation:To execute some art-related events of steel
carvings and conference funds.
3.Total amount of the donation:NT$2.5million and 80 tons of scrap steel.
4.Counterparty to the donation:Tung Ho Steel Foundation.
5.Relationship with the Company:The foundation is contributed by our company.
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:None.
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):None.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The funds will be donated in batches according to the business promotion.
