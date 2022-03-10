Tung Ho Steel : The Board of Directors agrees to Erhu section new construction of iron and steel industry R&D center of Tung Ho Steel by engaging others to build on own land

Statement

1.Type of contract:Engaging others to build on own land 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/10 3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company: A.TUNG KANG STEEL STRUCTURE CORP. It's relationship with the Company:Our subsidiary of 97.48% direct investment. B.TUNG KANG ENGINEERING & CONSTRUTION CORP. It's relationship with the Company:subsidiary. 4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important terms and conditions: A.Contract Name: Erhu section new construction of iron and steel industry R&D center of Tung Ho Steel Enterprise Corp. a.Steel structure engineering: TUNG KANG STEEL STRUCTURE CORP. b.Civil engineering: TUNG KANG ENGINEERING & CONSTRUTION CORP. B.Total contract amount:NTD54,211,924(Tax not included for the prices above.) a.Steel structure engineering: NTD22,385,760 (Tax not included for the prices above.) b.Civil engineering: NTD31,826,164 (Tax not included for the prices above.) C.Construction located: 1.The land located at Erhu Village, Xihu Township, Miaoli County. 2.Total 3 land numbers at Erhu Sec, including the 1213-3,1213-12 and 1213-19 etc. D.The starting and ending dates of the contract: a.Steel structure engineering: 2022/04/01~2022/10/31 b.Civil engineering:2022/03/15~2022/12/31 E.Restrictive covenants of the contract:None. F.Other important stipulations:None. 5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal opinion:Not applicable. 6.Name of the real property appraiser:Not applicable. 7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:Not applicable. 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition: A.Steel structure display B.Promote iron and steel Education C.Parking lot 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None. 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes. 11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/10 12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2022/03/08 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:Not applicable. 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:Not applicable. 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable. 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable. 17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable. 18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable. 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable. 20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.