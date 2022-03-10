Tung Ho Steel : The event which we shall announce according to the Article 25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/10
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1)The company name：Tung Ho Steel Vietnam Corp.,Ltd.
(2)It's relationship with the Company:Our subsidiary of 100%
direct investment.
(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees(thousand NTD):
NT$13,951,986
(4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees(thousand NTD):
NT$7,946,505
(5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD):NT$560,600
(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
of the event(thousand NTD):NT$8,507,105
(7)The actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements
/guarantees(thousand NTD):NT$5,455,311
(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
The bank loan contracts of Tung Ho Steel Vietnam Corp.,Ltd. need to be
renewed, and these cases were approved by our board of directors.
Due to adopting the earlier time to make the announcement,therefore,the time
of endorsements/guarantees were overlapped and reached the standard of
the announcement.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None.
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1)Capital(thousand NTD):NT$5,528,656
(2)Cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):-NT$2,202,004
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1)Condition:When Tung Ho Steel Vietnam Corp.,Ltd. cancels the
loan's facilitywith the bank, we can cancel it's responsibility
of the guarantee.
(2)Date:When Tung Ho Steel Vietnam Corp.,Ltd. cancels the loan's facility
with the bank.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NT$13,951,986
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):NT$9,172,415
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:32.87%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:43.51%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The exchange rate of USD was 28.03 from the end of Feb. 2022.
The exchange rate of CNY was 4.439 from the end of Feb. 2022.
The exchange rate of VND was 0.001308 from the end of Feb. 2022.