Tung Ho Steel : The event which we shall announce according to the Article 25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/10 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (1)The company name：Tung Ho Steel Vietnam Corp.,Ltd. (2)It's relationship with the Company:Our subsidiary of 100% direct investment. (3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees(thousand NTD): NT$13,951,986 (4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees(thousand NTD): NT$7,946,505 (5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):NT$560,600 (6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence of the event(thousand NTD):NT$8,507,105 (7)The actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements /guarantees(thousand NTD):NT$5,455,311 (8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: The bank loan contracts of Tung Ho Steel Vietnam Corp.,Ltd. need to be renewed, and these cases were approved by our board of directors. Due to adopting the earlier time to make the announcement,therefore,the time of endorsements/guarantees were overlapped and reached the standard of the announcement. 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): None. 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1)Capital(thousand NTD):NT$5,528,656 (2)Cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):-NT$2,202,004 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: (1)Condition:When Tung Ho Steel Vietnam Corp.,Ltd. cancels the loan's facilitywith the bank, we can cancel it's responsibility of the guarantee. (2)Date:When Tung Ho Steel Vietnam Corp.,Ltd. cancels the loan's facility with the bank. 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): NT$13,951,986 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$9,172,415 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:32.87% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:43.51% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The exchange rate of USD was 28.03 from the end of Feb. 2022. The exchange rate of CNY was 4.439 from the end of Feb. 2022. The exchange rate of VND was 0.001308 from the end of Feb. 2022.