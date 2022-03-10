Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Tung Ho Steel Enterprise Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2006   TW0002006004

TUNG HO STEEL ENTERPRISE CORPORATION

(2006)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tung Ho Steel : The event which we shall announce according to the Article 25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies.

03/10/2022 | 09:04am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Tung Ho Steel Enterprise Corp.
SEQ_NO 9 Date of announcement 2022/03/10 Time of announcement 19:18:32
Subject 
 The event which we shall announce according to the
Article 25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and
Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies.
Date of events 2022/03/10 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/10
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1)The company name：Tung Ho Steel Vietnam Corp.,Ltd.
(2)It's relationship with the Company:Our subsidiary of 100%
direct investment.
(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees(thousand NTD):
NT$13,951,986
(4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees(thousand NTD):
NT$7,946,505
(5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD):NT$560,600
(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
of the event(thousand NTD):NT$8,507,105
(7)The actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements
/guarantees(thousand NTD):NT$5,455,311
(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
The bank loan contracts of Tung Ho Steel Vietnam Corp.,Ltd. need to be
renewed, and these cases were approved by our board of directors.
Due to adopting the earlier time to make the announcement,therefore,the time
of endorsements/guarantees were overlapped and reached the standard of
the announcement.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None.
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1)Capital(thousand NTD):NT$5,528,656
(2)Cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):-NT$2,202,004
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1)Condition:When Tung Ho Steel Vietnam Corp.,Ltd. cancels the
loan's facilitywith the bank, we can cancel it's responsibility
of the guarantee.
(2)Date:When Tung Ho Steel Vietnam Corp.,Ltd. cancels the loan's facility
with the bank.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NT$13,951,986
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):NT$9,172,415
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:32.87%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:43.51%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The exchange rate of USD was 28.03 from the end of Feb. 2022.
The exchange rate of CNY was 4.439 from the end of Feb. 2022.
The exchange rate of VND was 0.001308 from the end of Feb. 2022.

Disclaimer

Tung Ho Steel Enterprise Corp. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 14:03:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 58 380 M 2 060 M 2 060 M
Net income 2021 5 864 M 207 M 207 M
Net Debt 2021 1 893 M 66,8 M 66,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,87x
Yield 2021 5,94%
Capitalization 51 626 M 1 822 M 1 822 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart TUNG HO STEEL ENTERPRISE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tung Ho Steel Enterprise Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUNG HO STEEL ENTERPRISE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 70,70 TWD
Average target price 77,25 TWD
Spread / Average Target 9,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chieh Teng Hou Chairman & General Manager
Po Hsun Tung Head-Finance & Accounting, Deputy General Manager
Hsiu Chi Chen Assistant Deputy GM-Investment
Ju Yu Ho Assistant VP-Administration & Deputy Spokesperson
Yi Chi Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUNG HO STEEL ENTERPRISE CORPORATION5.37%1 822
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-0.42%25 131
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION7.36%20 645
JSW STEEL LIMITED-4.24%19 791
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-14.70%17 172
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.98%15 874