TUNG HO TEXTILE CO., LTD. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture, processing and sales of yarn products. The Company operates through two segments, including yarn segment and investment segment. The Yarn segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of yarn products. Its yarn products include cotton yarns, blended yarns, environmental friendly yarns, as well as blended yarns with special raw materials or weaved by special methods, such as slub yarns. The Investment segment is engaged in the construction of residential properties for rental and for sale. The Company operates businesses in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong.